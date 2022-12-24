How could the UK transport strike affect Christmas travel? | transport





The great Christmas getaway continues on Saturday as millions of people travel across the UK with friends and family during the festive season.

But strikes mean the journey home could be severely hampered by industrial action on roads, railways and airports as the UK’s transport network reaches breaking points.

How is the railroad situation?

Thousands of Network Rail’s Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) members will be out at 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27, urging rail passengers to travel only when absolutely necessary .

Unions said the industrial action would mostly affect planned engineering work, but Network Rail confirmed the trains would cease service at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Some routes may not operate at all and some may have limited service, so many train operators have warned passengers to only operate when absolutely necessary.

Overtime strikes, not strikes, can further disrupt service when demand is high on Saturday afternoons. It has already wreaked havoc on the timetables of some routes on non-strike days, with around 4,000 trains being canceled each day.

Limited train service will almost certainly affect driver numbers. According to a RAC survey, nearly half of those affected by the rail strike this month planned to drive themselves or get a lift from someone else.

On Friday, the RMT accused the government of missing out and no further talks were planned after last week’s meeting with Railway Minister Huw Merriman and industry leaders.

Andrew Haines, CEO of Network Rail, said the union was causing unnecessary pain to its members, the railroads and the national economy.

How are the roads?

AA expects 16.5 million people to use the roads on Christmas Eve and warns of long delays and traffic jams on major highways and A-Roads.

AA identified traffic hotspots as: M25; M5 between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare; M6 around Birmingham; The M1 Smart Motorway stretches north from Luton. M62 and M60 to the northwest and M4 and M27.

The auto group warned that the above-mentioned rail strikes could exacerbate flight chaos by undermining confidence in using public transport.

Jack Cousens, AA’s Head of Roads Policy, said:

Railroad strikes have convinced more people to travel by car this year, and while hundreds of miles of road work have been removed to alleviate the pain, it may not be enough to keep queues away.

Transport analytics firm Inrix said it expects travel times by road to be about 14% longer compared to the same period last year.

The pressure on roads ahead of Christmas could be further exacerbated by industrial action by highway workers.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), who work as control room workers and traffic officers, will go on strike for four days on December 24 and 25.

PCS said the move risks bringing the road network to a standstill, and road safety activists said they were very concerned about potential delays in putting warning signs on roads.

National Highways said the roads would not be closed due to the strike and had a well-disciplined restoration plan, and the strike involved a handful of frontline workers.

what’s going on at the airport?

Border Guard officials joined the strike that hit the country on Friday and will strike every day for the rest of the year except for Dec. 27.

Travelers have been warned to expect delays in long lines at passport control, fearing that people could get stuck on their planes and disrupt subsequent departures.

About 1,000 PPCS members hired by the Home Office to run passport booths are striking at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, as well as the port of New Haven in East Sussex.

The Interior Ministry has conscripted soldiers trained to check passports. Heathrow and Gatwick, the two largest airports in the US, said immigration officials on Friday were operating normally.

