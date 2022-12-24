A storm is approaching: Migrants stranded at the US-Mexico border as temperatures drop | US-Mexico border





Christmas was not the most important in their minds. Biting cold, uncertainty and urgency were.

Just after 1 a.m. at a downtown El Paso intersection on Thursday, Arturo folded a backpack to make a pillow in the street. The 22-year-old Venezuelan wore a sweater under an oversized hoodie wrapped around his face as the temperature plummeted.

A compatriot huddled on the concrete nearby broke the news: Se viene una tormenta a storm is coming. Hundreds of people stranded on both sides of the US-Mexico border are being blown all over the place by a legal storm, but it was a literal Arctic-level storm.

Arturo, who asked that his last name be withheld for fear of being deported across the border, looked up at the lights of one of the tallest buildings in this Texas town, a hotel he couldn’t afford, and spoke of wishing for a warm bed.

What little he had left after a long and dangerous overland journey, which included a flight, he planned to spend to get to Chicago, where fellow countrymen promised him a job in construction, he said. The job will allow him to send money back to his hometown of Yaracuy in western Venezuela, a barely functioning nation for many of its citizens. The money would go to her nine-month-old daughter, who was born with respiratory problems.

Each medical exam cost $30 and medications cost about $25. I was making $15 to $25 a week, Arturo said, showing a photo of his daughter on his phone. That’s why five days after my wedding, I decided to leave.

Municipal authorities in El Paso have been unable to accommodate many sleepers on the streets or at the bus station in recent days after crossing the border illegally amid US restrictions and crises in their home country. origin.

Migrants sleep outside the Church of the Sacred Heart near the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Photography: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Eight miles away from where Arturo was shivering, Samuel Zelaya spread a thin blanket on the ground inside the El Pasos airport.

The 32-year-old Nicaraguan said he would also have slept outside if it hadn’t been for another migrant who told him he could spend the night at the airport. It was the fourth night in a row and the American Red Cross was distributing food and clothing.

It’s hard when a son tells you dad, I’m starving and you have no money, that’s why I’m here, Zelaya said softly, trying not to wake an Ecuadorian migrant who was sleeping on the floor at proximity.

After quitting his job as a cook in the Nicaraguan capital Managua, Zelaya dared a brutal 16-day trek through Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. In Juarez, the Mexican sister city of El Paso, he and other migrants had to burn their own clothes and old car tires found on the streets to stay warm, before crossing to the United States.

More than 800 miles away, at the eastern end of the border, where the Mexican city of Matamoros sits across the international line from Brownsville, Texas, there was a different scene.

About 3,000 people fleeing chaos, hardship and danger, mostly in Venezuela or tumultuous Haiti, have formed the kind of makeshift camp near the international bridge that some border towns have grown all too accustomed to.

Many face a catch-22. Try to get your name on a list asking to bypass the border restriction known as Title 42 and seek asylum in the United States, but likely fail or avoid gates and closed border crossings, cross illegally and surrender Go to federal border agents, claim asylum and probably be deported anyway. Either way, you find yourself stuck and in danger in Matamoros.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people formed a line to put their details on a list organized by Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, co-director of the Sidewalk School, a small organization that helps people a little in what she calls refugee camps there. low and to Reynosa to the west.

She submits lists to border agents, who decide who will be exempt from Title 42, can apply for asylum in the United States and join the unprecedented backlog of 2 million people waiting for a court date. immigration.

Joe Biden has pledged to end the use of Title 42, Republicans have sued to keep it in place, and federal courts have back and forth. The rule was imposed in 2020 by Donald Trump to curb Covid-19, but critics say it quickly became, and remains, just another anti-immigration tool.

You have to keep in mind that the exemption process may come to an end, but it all still serves a purpose, Rangel-Samponaro said, pointing to his list, as people rushed to add their names, while volunteers hugged each other and formed a human perimeter to the process, to try to keep it in order.

We are tired of waiting, said Marielysa Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother of two from Venezuela on Wednesday. Everything is a list.

Rodriguez, her husband and two young children had signed up to be considered exempt, but had yet to hear back. On Wednesday, she considered the other option in Matamoros as a Hobsons pick.

She approached the river, the Rio Grande which flows sometimes shallow and safe, sometimes deeper, faster and deadlier between Texas and Mexico.

My husband is around. That’s why I haven’t crossed yet, Rodriguez said, looking around. On the shore, dozens of families and individuals jumped into the water, struggled and surrendered to US border agents.

Asylum seekers prepare to cross the Rio Grande on an air mattress to Brownsville, Texas. Photograph: Veronica G Cardenas/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly a hundred people from the camp were watching, some even climbing trees to get a better view of the crossings, to see how it was going for people.

A man broke through the crowd with crutches. He took off a red sweatshirt and entered the river with his prosthetic leg. He waded out, grabbed an inflatable mattress and made his way to the other side.

Aryelis, a 39-year-old woman, who only allowed her first name, disapprovingly told those diving in the river: I think they are breaking the rules of the United States.

She read that the United States abruptly applied Title 42 restrictions to Venezuelans in October.

But some parents become desperate.

In the end, they don’t tell us if they were crossing the border or not. If they [advocates or officials] Speak to us clearly and tell us: you are going to cross, we are waiting, Rodriguez said.

She added: We were wasting time. The new year is coming and my children have a cold. They have fever, diarrhea. They caught all kinds of diseases during the trip.

Jose Baldayo, 24, also from Venezuela, and his wife, Iris Diaz Herrera, 25, their four-year-old twins and another daughter arrived in Matamoros about a month ago. As they joined the long line to sign the list, things took a turn for the worse.

The mess is the result of desperation by families who believe they won’t be able to make the list, Diaz said.

The family lives hand to mouth and Christmas was not on their minds, she said.

Taking a shower, eating, everything becomes a challenge. It becomes a goal for the day to be able to cook something, Diaz said.

Authorities in El Paso and Matamoros were talking this week about opening temporary shelters for warmth during the cold snap.

Back at the El Paso airport, Zelaya said unlike so many other nationalities, he was released and allowed to proceed to his final US destination and check in with immigration officials there. -low. And thanks to a donation from a Nicaraguan friend in the United States, Zelaya planned to fly to New York on Saturday. He thought then of Christmas, a bittersweet Christmas.

My first Christmas without my family, he said, burying his face in his hands. I won’t have my daughter and wife to hug me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/23/us-mexico-border-el-paso-title-42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos