Prime Minister thanks public servants for their work during the festive season with a surprise Christmas call.





From the UK to Mogadishu, Islamabad and the South Sandwich Islands, officials will work to protect the world’s most vulnerable this Christmas. PM would like to personally thank the dedicated diplomats, military and childcare providers, Merry Christmas and their hard work. We salute the British embassies and armed forces around the world for protecting national interests in the most difficult of circumstances.

The Prime Minister surprised public servants working around the world this Christmas and personally thanked them for their sacrifice and dedication in a year of unprecedented global challenges.

Accompanied by FCDO Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Barton and First Admiral Admiral Benki, the Prime Minister made a surprise call to diplomats from Pakistan, Somalia and Ukraine, as well as Royal Navy ships sailing to Antarctica. He told them that the work of diplomats and troops this year against a backdrop of such global instability had shown the best of Britain abroad.

And closer to home, the Prime Minister surprised Chris Mitchell, who runs Smart Play, an award-winning government-sponsored holiday activities and food program in Barnet. PM heard firsthand how Chris and his team support vulnerable children in their area through fun activities and nutritious meals during school holidays.

The Prime Minister spoke with diplomat Nic Guffog, based in Mogadishu, to hear how a dedicated Foreign Office staff member used breaks and flights back to Somalia from Britain to bring Christmas decorations for British diplomats in Mogadishu. She told the Prime Minister how Mogadishu’s staff were living in containers under the threat of a terrorist attack, and spent Christmas to support efforts to counter the threat from al-Shabaab and to help the Somali government deal with the hunger crisis the country faces. He said he would send

Nic, who manages an embassy building in East Africa, said orders for Christmas dinner should be placed in the spring and recently arrived by container ship. This year’s celebration was especially special for the embassy, ​​as the Covid outbreak last year prevented staff from sitting together in the building over Christmas. Nic added that despite the 40C heat, he wanted to add to the festive mood this year with a homemade Santa stocking and Christmas jumper.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Whether you work in Mogadishu or Milton Keynes this Christmas, I want you to know that I appreciate your sacrifices personally. This year has been special for many reasons, but above all it has demonstrated true British spirit and resilience, from support to our Ukrainian friends to their work. This was done to ensure essential assistance reached the most vulnerable abroad.

And to those of you who have identified friends and neighbors, volunteers, civil servants and essential service workers working close to home on Christmas Day, I am truly humbled by your dedication and know that your selflessness will spread cheers across the country this festive season.

The prime minister also spoke with Sherwan Asif, a Pakistani national who served at the British High Commission in Islamabad for more than 12 years and who was at the forefront of Britain’s response to the devastating floods that devastated the country last June. Sherwan identified areas of great need and ensured UK funding reached the most vulnerable.

The prime minister also called Svita Yavorska, who spent a year at the British embassies in Ukraine from Kyiv, Warsaw and now Lviv. Svita told the Prime Minister how he had to flee to Poland after Russia’s savage invasion of Ukraine before setting up a makeshift base for his embassy in Poland. Svita also volunteered to interpret for refugees pouring into Poland across the border and help them find a new home. Svita later returned to Lviv, Ukraine, to help build a new British base in the city. She is also working closely with her humanitarian partners to provide critical British aid to the country. The Prime Minister told Svita how much he appreciated her efforts and said Britain would continue to stand with Ukraine as long as it took.

Finally, the Prime Minister spoke with some of the crew of HMS Protector, currently stationed off the coast of South Sandwich Island, using the latest sonar technology to update charts, monitor retreat of glaciers and ice shelves and assist British forces. Antarctic surveying scientists deliver critical supplies and solve engineering problems.

The Prime Minister had heard that the crew was experiencing 20 hours of sunlight a day, and during the dispatch he saw whales, penguins and endangered turtles, inspected an underwater volcano, and participated in the Shore Friendship Games.

When asked about Christmas plans, the crew told the prime minister that they had planned several celebrations between monitoring the ship, including a fancy dress party and a Christmas dinner for the shipping company.

