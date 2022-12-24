Over 200 million under DW winter weather warning 12/24/2022





More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning in the United States as of Friday, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The United States is in the grip of a severe winter storm that caused the cancellation of thousands of flights over the holiday season.

What’s the latest?

A pileup involving about 50 cars on an Ohio highway has killed at least two motorists, injured many others and closed both lanes of the freeway, state police officials said.

Motorists stranded on the Ohio Turnpike were evacuated by bus to prevent them from freezing in their cars in sub-zero temperatures, according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. The accidents happened near the city of Toledo.

In neighboring Kentucky, at least three people including two in car accidents and one homeless have died due to inclement weather.

“Please stay home and stay safe,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter. He added that thousands of homes were also without power.

What did forecasters say about the storm?

The NWS map “represents one of the largest spans of winter weather warnings and advisories,” the forecasters said.

Meteorologists said it was so cold in some areas that anyone stepping out could risk frostbite within minutes.

“When it’s this cold, anyone can get in trouble,” NWS forecaster Rich Maliawco told news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“With that kind of wind chill, if you don’t wear those warm diapers…unprotected skin can get frostbite in less than five minutes,” he said.

Widespread power outages and travel disruptions

About 1.4 million people, mostly in the south and east of the country, were without power Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Hundreds of people in Georgia, including the capital Atlanta, were without power Friday and facing the possibility of sub-zero wind chill without heat.

Two road deaths were reported Thursday in Oklahoma, while in Kansas three people died in traffic accidents, according to the state Highway Patrol.

One hundred million people were expected to hit the road, the American Automobile Association said.

The major northern I-90 highway has been closed in South Dakota. Officials said it would not reopen until later Friday.

Thousands of flights were canceled on Friday amid the storm Image: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/picture alliance

More than 3,250 flights were canceled on Friday and another 1,900 were delayed, according to tracking site Flight Aware.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that holiday travel was badly affected by the storm. “To say we have the opposite of cooperative weather would be an understatement,” he told broadcaster MSNBC, adding that 10% of US commercial flights were canceled Thursday.

