Volodymyr Zelenskyy sends UK Christmas wishes – Rishi Sunak rejects traditional message this year | political news





President Volodymyr Zelensky sent Christmas wishes to Britain and thanked the Rishi Sunak government and the public for their support during Ukraine’s continuing war with Russia.

In a previous message, the prime minister posted a short video on social media with the message “This Christmas, we are with Ukraine”.

In response, Zelenskyy posted: “Thank you Rishi Sunak and all the British people! We feel your support. We feel the light and warmth of your heart.

“Light always triumphs over darkness. So together we will defeat evil and restore peace to Ukraine, Europe and the world. Merry Christmas, friends!”

It is the first time Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas since the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Sunak opted for a traditional Christmas message this year instead of thanking officials, with the government deadlocked by striking workers and bitter industrial disputes.

The prime minister made four surprise phone calls to diplomats and crew members of naval vessels to thank them for their “sacrifice” after an “extraordinary year”.

The phone footage posted on Friday comes during a tense winter with widespread public sector strikes hitting the NHS, postal services and transport networks.

Prime Minister “personally grateful for the sacrifice”

By invoking HMS Protector crew and diplomats from Pakistan, Somalia and Ukraine, as well as holiday activities and catering programs in London, Mr. Sunak sought to illustrate the value he places on public service.

In a statement, he said: “Whether you work in Mogadishu or Milton Keynes this Christmas, I want you to know that I personally appreciate your sacrifices.”

He added, “Those who check out friends and neighbors, volunteers, public servants, and essential service workers who work on Christmas – I am truly humbled by your dedication and know that your selflessness will spread cheers nationwide this festive season.” .

Read more: Rishi Sunak strike ‘sad and disappointing’

Sunak’s message came as thousands of border guards launched the first of a series of strikes at the airport, along with highway workers and Royal Mail workers, demanding better pay as the cost-of-living crisis worsened.

Image: PM made a surprise phone call to thank them for their hard work.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Friday that troops were being drafted to minimize disruption and that striking workers would be paid a £20 daily bonus if they stood by during the festivities.

The leader of the striking border guards warned that travelers could face months of chaos if the government does not come up with improved salary offers, saying there is a “poverty crisis” within the government.

Yesterday, nurses announced they were planning a two-day strike in a row next month, adding pressure to the health service, which is already facing strikes by nurses and ambulance workers.

The PM will be spending his first Christmas as Prime Minister in North Yorkshire’s Richmond constituency and Downing Street said he would update on pressing matters while he rested.

Starmer takes a more traditional approach.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:51 Starmer’s Christmas message

In a more traditional speech, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer reflected on the difficulties Ukrainians faced as the war entered its second year and Russian President Vladimir Putin bombarded the power grid with missiles.

He said, “I hope this Christmas will be a fun and relaxing time no matter how you spend it. I look forward to spending time with my family away from work.”

“But in doing so, I will keep in my heart all those who are working hard to keep us safe.

“Those who care for the less fortunate and our friends in Ukraine face the horrors of Putin’s horrific attack. Their fight for freedom inspires us all.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:39 Christmas message from Nicola Sturgeon

SNP President Nicola Sturgeon used her address to ask people to think about ways they can help others this Christmas amidst the cost of living crisis.

She added, “I also want to thank all the people for whom Christmas is not a public holiday at all – the men and women who serve in the military, the people who look after us in the NHS and the people who look after us in the police and fire departments.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:03 Christmas Message from the Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davy said he wished a festive season full of “hope for a better future”.

“Let’s keep in mind those less fortunate than ourselves who cannot spend Christmas with the comfort of their families because loved ones die or are separated from war and destruction,” he said.

