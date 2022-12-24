Powerful winter storm kills at least 15 across US as temperatures plummet, winds howl and power lines go down





More than 1.6 million homes and businesses nationwide were without power on Christmas Eve morning as an arctic blast and winter storm knocked out power lines with damaging winds and heavy snow and dangerously low temperatures killing at least 15 people.

As frigid air continues to grip the United States this holiday weekend, the relentless storm is battering the Midwest and parts of the East with heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions and even flooding along from the northeast coast. No respite is in sight until the end of Christmas Day.

At least 15 people have died since Wednesday in four states due to dangerous and deadly conditions this week across much of the country.

Three people have died in weather-related car crashes in Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol told CNN on Friday.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a person died after their vehicle slid off an icy road and into a frozen stream, Kansas City Police Department first responders said.

Four people died in car crashes in Ohio, where others were also injured, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed one death related to the storm. The Wisconsin State Patrol reported a fatal accident Thursday due to winter conditions.

Two people died Friday night in Erie County, New York in separate incidents when emergency medical personnel were unable to get to their homes in time for medical emergencies, the County Manager Mark Poloncarz Saturday morning during a press conference.

Kentucky reported three deaths from the storm: two in car crashes and another was a homeless person in Louisville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The man’s body was found outside with no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death, police said.

For days, forecasters and officials have been sounding the alarm over the dire conditions the storm promised to bring, while imploring drivers to stay away from icy and snowy roads and fellow travelers to alter their vacation plans for optimal safety.

Remember, your loved ones care more about having you alive and about this coming Christmas than whether you can make this one, Beshear told CNN on Friday.

People should stay off the roads. Being together is more important than ever, but staying safe is even more important than that, Beshear added.

The ominous warning comes as the storm continues to roll in with blizzard conditions from the Great Lakes and northeastern interior, bringing the twin threats of heavy snowfall and fast winds.

Hundreds of drivers in several states, including New York, South Dakota and Minnesota, were stranded this week and had to be rescued. Some states have closed major highways to deter drivers from driving. Additionally, more than 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday and more than 10,000 were delayed.

To make matters worse, even if snowfall stops or slows, whiteout conditions are likely because winds are expected to approach or exceed 60 mph, causing damage and more power outages.

If you lose power, it will be dangerously cold, said Jackie Bray, New York City’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner, adding that people should seek heated shelters provided by some counties. Please don’t assume you can withstand this cold overnight without heat. You may not be able to.

As of 7:50 a.m. ET, more than 1.6 million homes and businesses had no power service, according to PowerOutage.us, meaning millions of residents likely have no heat or electricity. adequate hot water as extremely cold temperatures persist on Saturday.

Here’s what else you can expect this Christmas Eve:

Cold weather is coming for many: More than 175 million people are under wind chill alert across much of the central and eastern United States. Life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create life-threatening danger for stranded travelers, the National Weather Service said.

Record Temperatures in the South: Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida are set to experience their coldest temperature on record on Dec. 24, according to the weather service.

Brutal cold elsewhere: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will also see their coldest Christmas Eve day ever on Saturday. Washington, DC could experience its second coldest Christmas Eve, the first being in 1989. New York is expected to experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1906. Chicago expects temperatures to rebound above freezing , but will still experience its coldest Christmas Eve since 1983.

Flood threats persist: Risks of coastal and inland flooding are expected for the northeast due to heavy rains falling on a melting snowpack. Moderate to isolated major coastal flooding is possible due to strong onshore winds.

