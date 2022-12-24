Will there be a calm return to British politics in 2023?





On September 8, a rare calm came to British politics as news of Queen Elizabeth’s death filtered from the Scottish Highlands to London. It was a moment of stillness in a year of wild upheaval.

The question arises at the end of 2022, when Britain had one miserable mini-budget, two monarchs, three prime ministers, and four prime ministers.

Rishi Sunak’s rise to 10th place in October marked the culmination of an extremely turbulent period in which he became only the fifth Prime Minister since the 2016 Brexit vote. Prior to that vote, there had been only five prime ministers since 1979.

Sunak’s low-key approach to rule, described as his ally, has given Britain a break from politics, but many observers believe the events of 2022 have marked a major shift in the political landscape.

Anthony Wells, director of political research at YouGov, said there has been a huge shift in the party’s position. This will probably be the year the Conservatives lose the next election. It’s hard to see how they can get a majority next time.

Sunak can reap what his colleagues are calling dull dividends and hopes competent economic management and recovery from the recession can make the Conservatives competitive before an election expected in late 2024.

But the latest YouGov poll shows the damage the Tories have done in the past year. This suggests that Sunak, who is grappling with a wave of strikes as Labor leads the Conservatives by 25 points, has yet to regain much of the ground his predecessors have lost.

For Wells, the key change in 2022 is that voters have seen the mess in the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss premiership, the disastrous handling of the economy and endless infighting and concluded that the game is for the Conservatives.

Opinion polls show the public is expecting a Labor government next, he said. It drives everything else by itself. They see Keir Starmer as their next prime minister. That recognition is important for a Labor leader who previously struggled to influence the masses.

According to political analysts, the trauma of 2022 also marked a peak for the populist upsurge seen in the Brexit vote and culminated under Johnson and Truss, who are fighting a vested interest that they claim is holding Britain back.

“I think this year has been a year of reality and material facts,” said John McTernan, political strategist and former adviser to Prime Minister Tony Blair. The important fact is quite troubling for populists.

He points to the rise of centrist pragmatists such as Joe Biden in the US, Olaf Scholz in Germany and Anthony Albanese in Australia as evidence of a broader trend.

Sunak and Starmer fit a similar mould, offering voters unobtrusive stability. McTernan said he may have reached an end to the idea that he could govern simply by replacing his prime minister, prime minister or home secretary every few months.

Theresa May’s former advisor, Katie Perrior, agreed: It’s the end of populist ideas where you can just throw the idea away and not care about how to pay for it.

As an inflection point in British politics, McTernan thinks Starmer will be the ultimate beneficiary of this trend, and Perrior agrees that business can sense a shift in the direction of the political wind.

This year has been a year in which the relationship between business and labor has changed dramatically, she said. The opposition conference in Liverpool this year saw a sharp rise in evidence lawsuits against outskirts and hotel bars.

David Lidington, former deputy prime minister in the May government, also believes Britain is entering a less volatile phase in its foreign policy that began with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lidington argues that the Ukraine crisis has deeply affected British society, citing the yellow and blue flags seen across the country and the willingness of British families to accept refugees from the conflict.

This new focus on the need to defend Western values ​​and security in Europe coincided with a shift in the debate over Brexit in 2022, Lidington argues.

“Now a majority of people are voting to accept that Brexit has not brought a land flowing with milk and honey,” he said. Former Conservative Cabinet Secretary Sir Michael Heseltine has gone a step further. There was a moment a few months ago when people started admitting that Brexit was a disaster.

Opinion polls show that more and more people regret the Brexit vote, and economic data confirms the blow to the economy, but none of the key parties want to discuss rejoining the single market, or the EU itself has cooled some of the heat. of the problem.

Riddington said Johnson’s ouster from the top 10 marked a watershed for European leaders to start repairing the damage and forging new partnerships in a less toxic atmosphere.

European politics can now be discussed without mentioning 2016, he said. He moved on and we moved on. Riddington said he recently attended a British-German forum where Brexit was barely mentioned. He focused instead on Ukraine, Russia, climate, energy and China.

The events of 2022 also raised profound questions for Sunak. What is the Conservative Party for? After a decade of meager growth and rising demand for public services, the Conservative prime minister had to raise taxes to their highest post-war levels and the country grew.

Johnson and Truss have done their best for years to blame others for Britain’s plight: the EU, the Justice Department, civil servants, Parliament, the BBC, the Treasury, the Bank of England and even those with North London townhouses and podcasts.

Meanwhile, Truss’ experiments with radical tax cuts and deregulation met with public opposition. Indeed, the public support for nurses on strike, with two-thirds of voters supporting their strike action, suggests that the public would prefer to invest more, rather than less, in the crumbling public sector.

The easiest free-market routes to spur growth, such as increasing immigration, easing planning laws or rejoining the EU’s huge single market, were rejected by Sunak under pressure from his own MPs.

In fact, 2022 has proven beyond doubt that there are no quick solutions to Britain’s problems and that the public is fed up with politicians blaming them. Sunak and Starmer will now have to live with that uncomfortable legacy.

