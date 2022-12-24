Dangerous US storm disrupts travel, knocks out powerExBulletin





A woman walks along Michigan Avenue in Chicago as she braves freezing Friday weather. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The massive and deadly winter storm, which brings white blizzards, blistering winds and freezing temperatures well below average across much of the United States, continues to wreak havoc over the Christmas weekend, power outages running to hundreds of thousands of people and warnings from authorities about life-threatening conditions.

The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting center said weekend “temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees below average from the eastern Rockies to Appalachia.”

The weather forecasting agency warned of dangerous wind chills in the central and eastern United States, and said extreme weather “will create life-threatening danger for stranded travelers, people working outdoors”, livestock and pets.

The NWS also predicts lake effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes as well as “heavy mixed precipitation that will affect the Pacific Northwest and northern high plains” over the weekend.

At least six people are believed to have been killed in vehicle crashes, with at least four fatalities in a massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike involving about 50 vehicles.

The storm, which stretches from the Great Lakes to Texas and northwest to New England, put around 60% of the US population, or more than 200 million people, on Friday with winter weather advisories or warnings. .

The Arctic explosion brought conditions to parts of the South that had not been seen for a quarter of a century. In Nashville, temperatures fell below zero on Friday for the first time since 1996.

At least 1 million customers were still experiencing power outages in the United States, according to PowerOutage.com.

WPLN’s Blake Farmer reported that when the front hit, parts of the South experienced wind chills of minus 20 degrees and gusty winds knocked out power to thousands of homes across Tennessee and Kentucky. Rescuers have asked people in the area to stay at home if possible.

Meanwhile, WPLN’s Paige Pfleger reported that falling temperatures are putting pressure on a power grid that’s not used to this cold, and the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked local utilities to cut back on their electricity use. electricity. Nashville customers will experience 10-minute outages every few hours until the electrical load stabilizes.

Scott Aaronson, vice president of safety and preparedness at the Edison, that restoring power in weather like this is a tall order.

“Sometimes access to these areas can be very difficult with downed power lines, downed trees, very icy roads. … Crews cannot get into bucket trucks if the wind is above 35 miles per hour” , Aaronson said. “And so that combination of things will limit the ability of crews to get out and get power back on.”

In New Jersey, heavy rains and high winds knocked down power lines and caused flood waters to rise up to 9 feet along the coast. Interior locations along the Hudson River were also flooded.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul asked residents of the state to wait until Sunday to travel because road conditions would remain dangerous until Saturday.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening event,” Hochul said Friday afternoon at a news conference in Albany. “Protect yourself, protect your families. Don’t travel until the roads are reopened, you know it’s safe.”

The storm is wreaking havoc on vacationers across the United States, with nearly 1,500 flight cancellations so far Saturday morning, according to FlightAware. This follows nearly 6,000 cancellations and more than 11,000 delayed flights on Friday.

FlightAware’s Kathleen Bangs said Friday the average delay was 68 minutes and delays were stranding passengers.

“So unfortunately this really affects everyone who has a connecting flight, and we’re going to see a lot of people missing connecting flights with these long delays,” Bangs said.

Reporting by Bruce Konviser, Paige Pfleger and Blake Farmer of WPLN, Mary Louise Kelly and David Schaper of NPR and Associated Press were used in this report.

