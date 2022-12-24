UK Government Sees Early Retirees Going Back To Work | economic policy





According to the report, plans to bring middle-aged retirees back to work are being considered to boost the economy.

Seniors who have given up work can be entice to return to work by giving them what has been described as middle-aged MOT, the Times reported.

The newspaper says MOT will assess finances and opportunities for different types of work.

The plan is part of Rishi Sunak’s broader agenda to address some fundamental issues facing the UK, including a wave of early retirements for professionals over 50 following the Covid pandemic and a staggering labor shortage.

It is believed that many people made their decision to retire early based on assumptions made before the cost-of-living crisis.

The Economic Council’s report looked at a surge in non-economic activity, the number of people not working or looking for work, and an increase in job vacancies since 2020.

About 630,000 people have left their jobs since 2019, according to government estimates, and employment figures are not returning to pre-pandemic levels in early 2020.

The report also noted that retirements, rising illness, changes in immigration and Britain’s aging population have all contributed to the current rigidity of the labor market.

Figures from October showed nearly 2.5 million people unable to find work due to long-term illness, adding to the labor shortage.

We hope MOT will also help you identify part-time or flexible work, mentoring and technical training opportunities.

The action is part of a broader government initiative set to begin in the new year to reduce the estimated 9 million working-age adults who are economically inactive.

Government sources said the plan was a priority for Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to respond to reports that the economy was sluggish due to low employment rates and high levels of long-term illness. compared to 15% of the labor market from June to August

Last month Hunt asked Minister for Work and Pensions Mel Stride to conduct an assessment of work barriers and incentives. The study found that 60% of people who have quit their jobs since the pandemic started will consider returning.

Stride is investigating the possibility of a government pairing scheme in which older workers provide support and advice to small businesses. He also wants to explore volunteer initiatives for retirees who don’t have to work financially but are willing to give up their time for something worthwhile.

Dame Sharon White, CEO of John Lewis, said in August that the 1 million people (mostly those in their 50s and older) who lost their jobs during the pandemic should be encouraged to return to work to tackle inflation and a labor shortage that drives up wages. .

White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said the current workforce has lost 1 million jobs. Some consider it a great resignation. Since most of them are in their 50s, I think it is a life re-evaluation.

The Times cited government sources who said that if older workers could be persuaded to return to work part-time, it could have a significant impact and help Britain recover from the recession.

Sunak will also reportedly take further steps to reduce NHS wait times, review education changes and maintain a focus on immigration.

