Weather Tracking: Freezing Conditions Sweep South America | Weather in the United States





Much of the United States is experiencing very cold conditions as cold air plunges south from northern Canada to the Gulf Coast, giving freezing temperatures across most of the country.

An area of ​​low pressure in the Great Lakes region brought snow and biting winds. Twenty centimeters (8 inches) of snow was reported Wednesday in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Twin City area of ​​Minnesota. The surge of cold air also affected areas farther west, with a sharp cold front causing a dramatic drop of 22°C (40°F) in just 30 minutes in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The combination of cold air and strong northerly winds prompted wind chill warnings from the National Weather Service, covering an area stretching from the Canadian border to the border with Mexico in southern Texas. . Wind chill temperatures below -40°C are expected, the temperature at which the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales intersect.

Over the weekend, travelers and tourists to Iceland found themselves stranded at Keflavik airport as flights were severely delayed or canceled due to heavy snowfall on Saturday. A few days earlier, a low pressure system developed off the east coast of Greenland and spread eastward towards Iceland. The Icelandic Met Office recorded 14cm of snowfall at 9am on Saturday. Despite sunny conditions, that snow cover had only shrunk to 10cm on Thursday due to temperatures remaining comfortably below zero.

On the other side of the world, the first named tropical cyclones of Australia’s 2022-23 season occurred this week. One of them, Tropical Cyclone Darian, began to develop in the Indian Ocean last week as a tropical depression. This low developed into a cyclone on Sunday and was named Darian by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. Darian quickly strengthened, becoming an Australia-wide Category 5 cyclone on Wednesday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 140 mph.

This makes Darian the first Category 5 cyclone to occur in Australia’s season since 2009, when severe Tropical Cyclone Laurence reached Category 5 on December 16. Unlike Laurence, which caused extensive damage in northern and western Australia, Darian is far from any land and is slowly weakening in the center of the southern Indian Ocean.

