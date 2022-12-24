Britain’s ‘truly national dish’ inventor dies at 77





(CNN) Chicken tikka masala is one of Britain’s most beloved dishes, with spiced chicken chunks wrapped in a rich tomato and yogurt-based sauce.

Now the man widely credited with inventing it has passed away at the age of 77, his restaurant has announced.

Ali Ahmed Aslam is widely hailed as one of the world’s greatest curry masters, having said he invented the dish in 1964 when he opened his restaurant, Shish Mahal, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Aslam told AFP that a lightbulb moment came in the 1970s when a customer complained that the chicken tikka was too dry and needed a sauce. Aslam tossed a yogurt-based tomato sauce with the meat.

In 2001, chicken tikka masala topped fish and chips on the list of British favorite dishes.

In a speech on the concept of Britishness at the time, the late British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook called curry “the truly British national dish”. Britain absorbs and adapts to external influences.”

“Chicken tikka is an Indian dish. Masala sauce was added to satisfy the British desire to dip the meat in gravy,” he added.

“Embracing multiculturalism as a positive force in our economy and society will have important implications for understanding Britishness.”

A bid supported by local councilors to have the curry EU protected status and Glasgow origin recognized failed in 2009, with other restaurants claiming to have invented the dish.

Born in Pakistan, Aslam arrived in Glasgow when his family emigrated as a child.

The restaurant, which was closed for 48 hours after his death, said in a Facebook post on Dec. 19, “Mr. Ali passed away this morning.

His funeral was held the next day at Glasgow Central Mosque. The restaurant posted that all restaurant fans are welcome to attend.

Christopher Cameron, who was once named Scottish Curry Lover of the Year for his half of Trampy and the Tramp’s Glasgow of Curry, blogger and leader of curry dining clubs around the city told CNN that Shish Mahal has become “almost a beloved Glasgow institution. .”

Cameron has been a regular since he was two years old, and his father started eating at the restaurant in the 1960s.

“It really feels like a family business and you can go a year or more without going. And when you go in, they’re still called Mr. Cameron and they ask after my family and brother,” he added. When the restaurant moved across Glasgow, “everyone went along and the food and service were always great.”

Top image: Ali Ahmed Aslam is said to have invented chicken tikka masala in a Glasgow restaurant in the 1970s. (Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images)

