America’s population is growing again, but not because Americans are having more children





The US population is showing signs of post-pandemic recovery after growth hit record highs last year, and Americans mostly have people outside the country to thank for that.

The resident population grew 0.4% in 2022, the Census Bureau said Thursday, a rebound from last year when population growth almost stabilized at 0.1%. There are now 333.3 million people living in the United States, after adding nearly 1.3 million people last year.

Part of that population gain comes from the fact that there have been more births than deaths in the United States this year, adding about 245,000 people. The birth rate represents the largest year-over-year increase in the total number of births since 2007, Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said in a statement.

But while a relatively high birth rate helped, that wasn’t the main reason US population growth returned to normal levels, according to the bureau.

The main driver was a rebound in the number of people emigrating to the United States

According to the census, net international migration, the number of people moving to the United States minus those leaving the country, has been the main driver of population growth this year. Net migration was positive at more than one million people, a 169% jump from the 376,000 increase due to migration in 2021.

Bouncing back to growth

Rising population growth in the United States, while still weak by historical standards, is a welcome relief after declining growth became a concern for tight labor markets this year.

At the start of the pandemic, immigration and birth rates plummeted. In 2020, net international migration fell to 247,000, the lowest in decades, as the pandemic forced the closure of U.S. consulates issuing visas abroad and land borders between the United States, Mexico and Canada have been closed to non-essential travel. Birth rates in 2020 were no better, having fallen 4% to an all-time high.

The decline in birth rates was largely in line with trends seen in other developed countries, including Japan and Italy, where birth rates have fallen as the population continues to age. In the United States, the declining birth rate has come under particular scrutiny from employers who do not have enough young people to hire and replace the large cohort of American baby boomers now about to retire.

Immigration, especially of young people, has long been seen as a weapon to guard against falling birth rates and slowing population growth in the developed world.

With the right policies, a positive immigration flow would reduce population decline, prevent the size of the labor force from shrinking, improve age-related dependency rates and produce positive fiscal gains, Giovanni Peri, Economist and director of the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis, wrote in 2020.

And for countries experiencing declining birth rates, immigration can help reverse or at least delay demographic decline and population aging, World Bank senior economist Nadege Desiree Yameogo argued in 2019. .

In the United States, net international migration has since slowed between 2015 and 2016, according to the Census Bureau, largely due to the pandemic, processing backlogs and more restrictive migration policies from Trump administrations.

It remains unclear whether the increase in international migration in 2022 will be sustained for years to come, although every US state gained new foreign residents in 2022.

Southern states recorded the largest gains in domestic and international migration, and foreign arrivals added more than 400,000 new people to the region. Florida was the fastest growing state in 2022, its population increasing by 1.9%, and recorded the second largest gain in international migration with 125,629 new residents, about 100 less than the main destination for foreigners: California.

But California, along with New York and Illinois, were the states that saw the largest overall population declines as people chose to leave big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York permanently during the pandemic.

Population declines in these states were primarily due to internal emigration, although like all other U.S. states, all three recorded positive net international migration.

