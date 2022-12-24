Ukrainians celebrating their first Christmas in England wonder how long their host’s hospitality will last.





Henley-on-Thames, UK CNN —

Last year, 35-year-old lawyer Nataliia Doroshko celebrated St. Nicholas Day with friends and family in her hometown of Cherkasy.

During the party, one of the men returned dressed as Saint Nicholas, a Santa Claus-like figure known in Ukraine as Sviatyij Mykolai, she recalled. He was greeted by wide-eyed children, who lined up eagerly to see what presents he had brought. It was one of the last delightful evenings Doroshko shared with her loved ones before Russia invaded Ukraine and her world was turned upside down.

We had special food, special music and gifts for everyone, she told CNN from a church hall in Henley-on-Thames, an upper London town in Oxfordshire, where she celebrated the holiday on Dec. 19.

More than 100 people, including Ukrainian refugees, host families, local residents and teachers, gathered in a small hall decorated with snowflake-shaped lights. The pastor was serving drinks while others prepared cookies and cakes. A father in Ukraine wore a red and gold St. Nicholas costume, and children in Christmas sweaters played musical chairs and laughed.

Krish Kandiah, the man behind the event, which launched earlier this year the Sanctuary Foundation, an organization that helps connect Ukrainian refugees with British host families, celebrates a festival we don’t normally celebrate. I said congratulations. It was great that the community welcomed Ukrainians.

Doroshko, who was sponsored by Kandiah, met him by chance. On a crowded train fleeing combat, she was browsing refugee plans on her cell phone. She saw him in a YouTube video announcing the launch of a British program called Homes for Ukraine that would allow Ukrainians to travel to the UK if they could find a sponsor. She immediately reached out and asked for help. Five minutes later, Kandiah called her on her phone.

Doroshko, who is now almost fluent, said that unfortunately we couldn’t speak because my English level was close to zero. Over a few weeks, with the help of her Google Translate, Kandiah helped her secure her visa and travel to the UK. She has been living with him, his wife and their six children since May.

According to the British government, as of mid-December, more than 100,000 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, while another 42,600 were staying with relatives. When the plan launched in March, families were asked to commit to a minimum of six months of hosting. But for many Ukrainians who arrived in the spring, that period is now over.

CNN spoke to eight Ukrainian refugees and nine UK hosts, as well as UK charities supporting the initiative. refugees this winter. An elderly Ukrainian couple arrived in England on December 1, fleeing conflict and cold, sitting together in a corner of the church hall, talking quietly and soaking up the festive atmosphere. More people are expected to join them in the coming weeks.

For Ukrainians celebrating their first Christmas in their new home, celebrating old traditions was comforting. But while the room was full of holiday goodwill, there was a palpable sense of uncertainty about the year ahead.

Many people aren’t sure how long they’ll be welcome in their new home, or if a six-month deadline will throw them off the streets. Many Brits who have signed this plan are happy to continue hosting for as long as necessary, while others are hoping to find a more permanent deal for both parties. Some say they’ve done their share and simply want their lives back, but they’re not clear on their exit strategy.

Two years is a very long time for someone to live in your house, one host told CNN.

Currently, the UK government is paying host families $350 ($425) per month as a thank you to cover costs regardless of the number of people hosting. But for most people CNN talked to, the primary motivation for joining the scheme was the opportunity to help, not any kind of financial gain.

76-year-old Robert Aitkin candidly says it has improved our lives. He and his wife Sasha sponsor Oleksandra and Igor Kuzmenko and their 2-year-old daughter Miroslava, and welcomed the young family to their home in Henley. . – to the Thames. Sasha’s sister also moved to the Oxfordshire village with her son, who was only two months old when war broke out.

Families gathered at St. Nicholas’ parties forged bonds that would last a lifetime. And while they initially agreed on a one-year living arrangement, Aitkin said if the Kuzmenkos needed more time, they would definitely do it.

However, not everyone is willing to leave the door open indefinitely. The Aitkins have an apartment attached to their house, so the Kuzmenkos live separately from them. For those with little space, extending beyond 6 months can be difficult. People made great gestures at first, but Aitkin conceded that living together in a small space can be difficult for both parties.

With these challenges in mind, the Kandiahs Sanctuary Foundation launched a petition asking the government to provide more housing assistance to Ukrainians struggling with accommodation. Kandiah and a group of Ukrainian refugees went to 10 Downing Street on November 29 to deliver a petition signed by more than 4,500 people.

Two weeks later, the government acknowledged the need to support British families that have accepted Ukrainians into their homes and increased monthly salaries to $500 for those who have hosted for more than a year. The government has also launched a $650 million aid package that includes funding for local authorities to help Ukrainian refugees move into their own homes, acquire additional housing stock and reduce the risk of homelessness.

CNN asked Oxfordshire County Council, which oversees Henley-on-Thames, how they provide assistance to displaced Ukrainian refugees. We will do our best to continue to provide suitable accommodations to our guests, but long-term housing options may not be available within the county for everyone in need, a communications representative told CNN.

In the absence of long-term options through local councils, UK charities are exploring creative solutions to re-admitting refugees. One possibility that has emerged is rehosting, which Kandiah says is similar to couch surfing. But he worries that if the British weren’t interested in helping when the war started, they won’t be doing it now.

Part of the problem is that Ukrainian refugees are starting to take root in places they can’t necessarily afford, as most hosts live in expensive areas. Moreover, steep rents are unaffordable as Ukrainians have not been able to find work and wages comparable to those earned before the war.

Many Ukrainians who spoke to CNN said they were frustrated that their qualifications were not being translated. Natasha, who used to be a lawyer in Cherkasy, now works in retail. Another woman, 45-year-old Tania Orlova, was a clinical psychologist in Kyiv and also ran several businesses of her own. Now she works for a local charity in High Wycombe, a town in Buckinghamshire.

Orlova, who speaks several languages, could have gone elsewhere in Europe, for example Spain or Germany, but felt that England offered the best future for her. Her 8-year-old son Danylo and her 67-year-old mother are financially independent. But so far, that hasn’t happened, and as the 10-month schedule agreed with the hosts approaches, she’s growing more and more anxious about where they’re going.

When Orlova calls real estate agents, they all start with the same question, she said. What is your annual salary? After her quick reckoning they tell her what her qualifications are. I couldn’t buy anything that would fit the three of us or even two within that price, she said. The average monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment in Oxfordshire is $1,295, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The British government launched the Homes for Ukraine initiative in the wake of the disastrous Afghan resettlement program. In August, a year after the Taliban took control, thousands of Afghan asylum seekers and refugees were still living in British hotels costing more than 5 million a day, according to the government. The program has offered permanent residency, but so far it has only been granted to thousands.

Ukrainians have received a warmer welcome than other refugee groups in the UK, but a fleeting cloud hangs over their stay. Visas for Ukrainians are only valid for 3 years and are expected to return later. And while many would love to return, for those who cannot or cannot, their future in the UK is uncertain.

People who planned to return as soon as possible [to Ukraine] Managing Director Stanislav Benes said he would not have traveled quite as far as the UK, went through the whole visa process, found a sponsor, went to the most remote part of Europe, and settled there only briefly. Of Opora, which means support in Ukrainian for another charity that helps connect Ukrainians with UK host families.

You will need to put a lot more thought into what your support structure will be between Year 1 and Year 3. he added.

The hosts were aware of the huge costs and cultural differences they could face when deciding to host Ukrainian refugees, but they were still unprepared for the mental stress and anguish their guests were experiencing.

Orlova told CNN that Ukrainians like her who are still reeling from the trauma of the conflict urgently need help. She recently went to a local hospital for an x-ray and a noise from a machine triggered a flashback, she said. Suddenly, she heard sirens wailing on the morning of the invasion and returned to Ukraine. I wanted to run away from there. Tears welled up in her eyes, she said.

Her son Danylo has suffered from night terrors since the beginning of the war. At the St. Nicholas celebration, organizers removed the balloons from the church hall after someone pointed out that children might panic if one of them burst.

Kandiah said Ukrainians need a space they can truly call their own in order to properly recover and regain their senses. You should be able to close the front door and say you were family. We can choose what language to speak and what to eat. It’s part of trauma recovery with decision-making abilities.

But until then, Kandiah said her family would be more than happy to help with the healing process and make Doroshko feel at home. Bortsch, perogies and holubtsi, Ukrainian stuffed cabbage dishes, are now a staple in their homes. And Kandiah exchanged cough medicine with the Ukrainian custom of drinking hot beer to treat a sore throat, one of many cultural exchanges.

Doroshko said she was relieved that she would no longer have to travel with an emergency suitcase and not have to worry about being woken up by sirens. I lost my parents when I was 20, she said. Now I feel like I have a family again. I was adopted only in adulthood.

Christmas Eve is celebrated on January 6 in Ukraine. Last year Doroshko said it was celebrated with age-old traditions. It is to write your dream on paper and pour the ashes into a glass before burning it and drink it. It makes your dreams a reality, said Doroshenko.

What does she want this year? peace.

