American and German soldiers shared Christmas Eve dinner at the height of World War II

On Christmas Eve 1944, heavy snow blanketed the Hrtgen forest in Germany, near the Belgian border. Inside a tiny cabin deep in the woods, 12-year-old Fritz Vincken and his mother, Elisabeth, listened to warplanes and artillery shells as the Battle of the Bulge neared its climax.

As they tried to make the most of an inauspicious holiday, they could not foresee that a true Christmas miracle would soon come to their humble home.

Months earlier, mother and son had moved to the remote cottage when their home near Aachen was destroyed by Allied bombing. For Fritz, who first told his story in a 1973 article for Readers Digest, the isolated cabin offered a reprieve from the death and destruction of World War II.

They were alone because Fritz’s father, Hubert, who baked bread for the German army, had recently been called up for service as the Allied armies closed in on Germany. Fritz and Elisabeth had little hope that Hubert would be able to join them for Christmas Eve dinner.

Less than two weeks earlier, the tranquility of the Hrtgen forest had been shattered when Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt unleashed 30 divisions hidden in the nearby Ardennes forest in Belgium for the last major German offensive of World War II. Heavy fighting broke out on the Western Front, including around Vincken’s Hut, as Allied armies desperately tried to repel the surprise attack in blizzard conditions.

As mother and son were preparing Christmas Eve dinner, they were surprised by a knock at the door. The nearest neighbors were miles away. With Fritz by her side, Elisabeth opened the door and saw three young soldiers, all armed. Two were standing; the third was lying in the snow with serious injuries. The men spoke a language unknown to the Vinckens. Fritz realized they were Americans.

I was almost paralyzed with fear, for although I was a child, I knew this hard law of war: Anyone who gave help and comfort to the enemy would be shot, Fritz later recalled.

Elisabeth also knew the penalty for harboring Americans. But the soldier bleeding in the snow was young enough to be his son. She motioned for the three of them to enter the tiny cabin. Fritz and his mother helped the seriously injured man into a bed and tended to his injuries.

None of the Americans spoke German, but Elisabeth and one of the men communicated in French. Elisabeth, trying to stretch their meager meal to accommodate the guests, said to Fritz, Go get Hermann. Hermann was a rooster being fattened up in case Hubert came home for dinner. It is named after Hermann Gring, a Nazi leader for whom Elisabeth had little regard.

Suddenly there was another knock at the door. Fritz opened it, expecting to see more Americans lost in the forest. Instead, he was alarmed to find four German soldiers. The young men had separated from their unit and were seeking shelter from the cold.

Elisabeth came out to speak with the new arrivals, telling them they were welcome to stay the night but should leave their weapons outside. When the young Wehrmacht corporal began to object, Elisabeth looked at him sternly and said: It is Holy Night and there will be no shooting here.

While the Germans placed their guns next to the pile of wood, Elisabeth returned to the cabin and returned with the American guns. When they were all gathered inside, the enemies stared at each other in stony silence, wondering how long this temporary truce would last.

Elisabeth took command of the scene, wrote Fritz in Readers Digest, and got the fighters to mingle. She realized that a meal from Hermann wasn’t going to satisfy such a large group, so she told her son to get some extra ingredients for the chicken soup she was making.

Quick, get more potatoes and oats, he remembered her words. These boys are hungry, and a hungry man is an angry man.

When the injured American began to moan, one of the Wehrmacht soldiers examined him. He had been a medical student before the war and realized that the injured man had lost a lot of blood. What he needs is rest and food, the German said.

Eventually everyone started to relax. Both groups of soldiers searched their backpacks for food to share. The Wehrmacht corporal brought a bottle of red wine and a loaf of rye bread.

Soon the soup was served. Elisabeth bowed her head and said mercy. Fritz remembers seeing tears in his mother’s eyes and noticing that some of the soldiers were crying too, perhaps thinking of their extended families or feeling grateful that they didn’t have to fight on Christmas Eve.

The next morning, the soldiers prepare to go back to war. A stretcher was made from a pair of poles and Elisabeth’s tablecloth to carry the injured American. While the American soldiers consulted a map, the German corporal showed them how to get back to their own lines. They then shook hands and walked off in opposite directions.

Be careful, boys, Elisabeth shouted at them. I want you to come home one day where you belong. God bless you all!

Soon after, the war ended and the Vinckens were reunited. Fritz immigrated to the United States in 1959 and later opened a bakery in Honolulu. Hubert died in 1963, and Elisabeth followed in 1966.

Fritz still hoped to see the soldiers again, even though he knew his chances of seeing the Germans were not good, given their staggering casualty rate at the end of the war. He thought publicity could help, beginning with his 1973 Readers Digest article, which President Ronald Reagan mentioned in a 1986 speech. In 1995, Fritz appeared on national television, telling his story on Unsolved Mysteries to host Robert Stack.

A chaplain at a nursing home in Frederick, Maryland saw the episode and recalled a resident telling a similar story. He contacted television producers about Ralph Blank, a World War II veteran who had been a sergeant in the 8th Infantry Division in 1944.

In 1996, Fritz flew to Maryland to meet Blank, 76 years old and in failing health. They recognized each other immediately and reminisced about their evening of shared peace during a hellish war.

The reunion was filmed and broadcast on Unsolved Mysteries later that year. At one point in the episode, Ralph turned to Fritz and said: Your mother saved my life. For the former German boy who became an American citizen, this moment was the highlight of his life.

Now I can die in peace, he told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin. My mother’s courage will not be forgotten and it shows what good will will do.

Neither man lived to see the 2002 television premiere of Silent Night, an account of their 1944 encounter. Ralph died in 1999 at age 79, and Fritz died in 2001 at age 69. (The families of the two men could not be reached for comment.)

In a 1997 interview, Fritz spoke of the lessons he learned from the Christmas miracle.

The inner strength of one woman, who through her intelligence and intuition prevented possible bloodshed, taught me the practical meaning of the words goodwill towards humanity, he said, adding , I remember my mother and these seven young soldiers, who met as enemies and parted as friends, right in the middle of the Battle of the Bulge.

