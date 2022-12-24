Strike Wave, Sour Christmas Mood, Travel Disruption DW 23 Dec 2022





Border control workers are the latest to join a group of UK civil servants who have quit their jobs this year to implement higher wages amid a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis.

The British government deployed soldiers and civil servants to keep the airport open on Friday, one of the busiest times of the year.

The strike coincides with the train strike as well as strikes for nurses, ambulances and paramedics that took place or were planned this week. More strikes are scheduled for the new year.

In neighboring France, civil servants’ strike action also spoiled the Christmas mood. Friday’s train strike affected many French residents planning to visit family over Christmas.

Why is the UK on strike?

The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, following the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown measures, has taken a toll on the global economy.

Britain is also dealing with leaving the European Union (EU), which has affected the UK economy.

Double-digit inflation at nearly 11% has triggered the first cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Rising costs in the UK push more people into poverty

Public sector workers have been trying to use the strike as a tool to put pressure on the Conservative government for a pay rise that would solve the situation they find themselves in.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the only way to improve economic conditions was to lower inflation.

In a statement on Friday, Sunak was vocal about his denial of strike action.

“It’s really sad and disappointing that it’s disrupting so many people’s lives, especially at Christmas,” he said after visiting a homeless shelter in London.

Who is beating in England?

Border control workers plan to extend the strike through the end of the year and only take a break on December 27th.

Public and Commercial Services Union secretary-general Mark Serwotka told BBC Radio that the strike follows disputes over pensions and job security, as well as cost of living struggles.

“40,000 of our members use food banks, and 45,000 of them are claiming work benefits. They are the working poor,” he said.

The UK nurses’ strike this month is considered unprecedented in the 100-year career of nurses. Credit: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

They join thousands of National Health Service nurses who quit their 24-hour jobs on Tuesday. The strike was the second this month in unprecedented action by nurses in the past 100 years. Further strikes are scheduled for January 18th and 19th.

Ambulance drivers, paramedics and dispatchers also announced a strike on December 28 after withdrawing earlier this week. Other strike jobs include postal workers and highway maintenance workers.

The strike is also expected to affect trains and buses on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday.

strike in france

To the east, in France, civil servants have been forced to quit their jobs this year due to the unstable global economy.

Christmas weekend saw nearly half of the country’s train conductors go on strike. A third of scheduled train services were canceled on Friday, with a further 40% canceled over the weekend, the National Railroad Authority said.

The train strike has disrupted the journey of many passengers who want to go home for Christmas. Image: NOEMIE OLIVE/REUTERS

As a similar cost-of-living crisis shakes the economy, striking workers are demanding higher salaries and more workers.

The strike came as several residents in Britain and France hoped for a more normal Christmas after the pandemic disrupted the holiday season over the past two years.

