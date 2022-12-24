US freeze leaves over 800,000 people without power, thousands of flights canceled





Dec 24 (Reuters) – An arctic explosion that gripped much of the United States on Saturday left more than 800,000 people without power, at least 16 dead in weather-related car crashes and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations.

Falling temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record, and energy systems across the country were strained by rising heat demand and storm damage to power lines.

The latest outage numbers are a sharp drop from the 1.8 million U.S. homes and businesses left without power early Saturday morning, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us.

Many power companies continued to ask customers to save energy by not running major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

Duke Energy initiated power outages in North and South Carolina, at 15 to 30 minute intervals until additional power becomes available, the company told customers.

“As extreme temperatures drive unusually high power demand in the Carolinas, we have begun short, temporary power outages,” the company said on Twitter. “These emergency outages are necessary to protect the power grid against longer and more extensive outages.”

The disruptions have upended the daily routines and vacation plans of millions of Americans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

More than 2,500 US flights were canceled on Saturday, with total delays of more than 5,700, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. More than 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday, FlightAware said.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112.7 million people would venture 80 km or more from home between December 23 and January 2. But stormy weather ahead of the weekend likely kept many people at home.

Weather-related car crashes across the country have left at least 16 people dead and hundreds stranded on icy and snowy roads, according to media reports.

In upstate New York’s Erie County, about 500 motorists were stranded in their vehicles from Friday evening to Saturday morning as the National Guard was called in to assist with rescues, media told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. At least one person was found dead in a car, he said.

“There’s no one to go to, everything’s closed, so stay home,” he told MSNBC.

Two motorists were killed and many others injured in a 50-vehicle pileup that closed the Ohio Turnpike in both directions during a blizzard near Toledo, forcing an evacuation of stranded motorists on buses to prevent them from freezing, officials said.

[1/11]A biker wearing a mask rides a bicycle on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Three deaths have been reported in Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday warned residents, “Stay home, stay safe, stay alive.”

“I know it’s really difficult because it’s Christmas Eve. But we have dozens and dozens of crashes,” he told an online briefing. “It’s just not safe.”

Blizzard conditions remained Saturday for Buffalo, New York, and its surrounding Lake Erie county in far western New York where 4 to 6 feet of snow will fall by Sunday, the National Weather Service said ( NWS).

The city imposed a driving ban on Friday that remained in effect Saturday, and all three Buffalo-area border bridges were closed to inbound traffic from Canada.

Temperatures are expected to peak Saturday at just 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 13 degrees Celsius) in Pittsburgh, surpassing the city’s previous coldest Christmas Eve record of 13 F, set in 1983, the NWS said.

Cities in Georgia and South Carolina — Athens and Charleston — were also set to record their coldest temperatures on Christmas Eve Day, and Washington, DC, was set to experience its coldest December 24 since 1989.

The wave of Christmas temperature records was predicted as a deep freeze sharpened by perilous wind chills enveloped much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

“The cold snap will persist through Christmas,” said meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook of the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

Minneapolis was the coldest place in America on Saturday at minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit. On Christmas morning, the coldest place will be Fargo, North Dakota, at minus 20, Cook said.

It will start to moderate west to east across America, with the high plains and central United States returning to normal by Tuesday, but it won’t warm up on the east coast until Thursday or Friday, did he declare.

“Right now it’s cold,” he said.

The inclement weather has prompted authorities across the country to open warming centers in libraries and police stations while working to expand temporary shelters for the homeless. The challenge has been compounded by an influx of migrants crossing the US southern border in the thousands in recent weeks.

The National Weather Service said its map of existing or impending weather hazards “represents one of the largest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Additional reporting by Joel Schectman, Gabriella Borter, Tim Reid, Lisa Baertlein, Erwin Seba, Susan Heavey, Laila Kearney, Alyson McClaren, Aleksandra Michalska and Scott DiSavino; Editing by William Mallard, Diane Craft and Leslie Adler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-deep-freeze-forecast-break-christmas-eve-records-2022-12-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos