Power outages, travel delays, blizzards hit the United States





A family walks during a winter storm in Flint, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2022. Photo: Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The extreme winter storm and arctic outbreak that hit swaths of North America left many parts of the United States facing freezing temperatures and travel nightmares.

The big picture: Much of the country woke up on Christmas Eve to cold temperatures, power outages, travel delays and dangerous, even deadly weather conditions.

What we’re seeing: The winter storm that swept across the United States over the weekend is now mostly affecting the northern Midwest and Northeast as it rages across Canada.

At least 16 people died from the massive storm, CNN reports. The city of Buffalo, New York, is in the midst of a historic blizzard, which brought record snowfall and zero visibility. Thousands of people are without power and many vehicles are stuck in the snow. “Improving the ice-free Great Lakes will help produce 2-4 foot totals in preferred snow belts,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Saturday. spots, wind gusts could approach or exceed 60 MPH resulting in damage and power outages,” the NWS added. Power outages across the country

More than 1.5 million customers woke up without power on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. By 3 p.m., that number had dropped to around 750,000.

Maine had the highest number of customers affected by power outages with about 186,000 without power. North Carolina had the second highest number with around 150,000 homes in the dark. The state has experienced “emergency outages” as extremely cold temperatures have created “high demand for power,” Duke Energy said Saturday. Holiday flight delays and cancellations

Travel troubles are happening across the country as many Americans try to reach friends and family for Christmas. There were thousands of flight delays and cancellations on Saturday, with more expected throughout the busy holiday weekend.

“Dangerously cold wind chill across much of the central and eastern United States this holiday weekend,” the NWS said. “Life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create life-threatening danger to stranded travellers, outdoor workers, livestock and pets.” On Friday, four people died in a 46-vehicle pileup in Ohio caused by extreme weather, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The winter storm freezes us

The sprawling winter storm brought damaging winds and freezing temperatures to the United States this week, downing trees and power lines and bringing life-threatening conditions to many parts of the country.

Regions ranging from the Plains to the Gulf Coast and the Midwest have seen historic temperature drops. As of Friday morning, more than 350 million Americans were under some type of winter weather warning, writes Andrew Freedman of Axios. end of Game

Most areas are expected to start thawing on Monday as wintry weather rushes into the northeast. Buffalo, for example, has a blizzard warning in effect through Sunday.

According to the NWS, the melting of the snowpack could cause inland and coastal flooding in the northeast, as heavy rains could fall on existing snow. The NWS advises people to stay indoors in winter weather. But, if travel is necessary, the NWS urges people to dress in layers, covering as many exposed areas of skin as possible and to pack winter safety kits in your vehicles. In some areas, being outdoors can lead to frostbite within minutes, the NWS said. .

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional details on forecast weather conditions.

