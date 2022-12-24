British border guards raid: army can’t detain people, emails released | labor dispute





According to leaked documents, soldiers and sailors protecting striking border guards at passport control are not authorized to detain people suspected of criminal activity.

According to the emails, soldiers cannot deter people suspected of crimes such as possession of fake passports, drug smuggling, human trafficking and victims of modern slavery if they have valid travel documents.

Instead, for suspects or victims of serious crimes, separate intervention should be sought from border guard officers, who are now mostly on strike.

A Royal Navy officer warned in an email that inability to detain could affect operations. [operational] capacity during industrial action.

The disclosure partly explains why PCS strikes to improve pay and conditions have been virtually unstoppable at UK ports and airports since they began on Friday.

An email sent on 22 December contained a letter from a Royal Navy lieutenant to Border Guard and Home Office officials asking if Royal Navy personnel based in Manchester were authorized to detain the suspect.

He wrote: RN staff currently deployed at Manchester Airport are currently prohibited from completing and issuing IS81 and must not engage in detention activities referring to BF officers. Operation may be affected. [operational] capacity during industrial action.

According to Home Office documents, the IS81 form authorizes immigration officers to detain people while conducting further investigations. Even if you are detained for only two minutes for a trivial check, you should get one.

A senior border guard officer replied that armed agents were not sufficiently trained to detain suspects.

After discussing with the head of C2 Navy in Manchester, I received the email below. They said they could not issue an IS81 and this would have to be done by a border guard officer as they were only trained up to IS81. Can this be clarified as an urgent matter, he wrote.

Another senior Home Office official confirmed in an email: This is correct. I’ve passed this on before. where every soldier needs [sic] If it is not possible to land the passenger, an IS81 must be issued on behalf of the passenger by a regular employee.

During the strike, which lasted every day of December except for December 27, about 600 soldiers and 200 Interior Ministry officials were deployed to protect Border Guard officers.

They went through a five-day training and took people’s passports and brought them in to check against the warning index. [WI] Department of Home Affairs watchlist database with information such as previous immigration history and national security concerns.

Border guards typically receive at least three weeks of training before interacting with the public. After three weeks, you will be given a mentor to work with for up to one month so that you can work alone at the passport desk.

During the training, you will learn how to handle and interview passengers, identify victims of modern slavery, spot forged documents, identify suspected children of human trafficking, and question passengers.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said: The government has boasted that there are no lines at passport control, but of course if no one stops, there is no line.

And no one is stopping because the government has adopted a band-aid approach to this issue.

We warned that soldiers who had been trained for five days before the strike would not be able to do the job of an experienced and professional border guard officer.

We’ve made it abundantly clear that the government can stop this conflict tomorrow by putting money on the table.

Sources said there were few fully trained border guards in Manchester to help oversee passport checks for dozens of army officers.

A source at Heathrow told The Guardian they had been told that soldiers stationed at Heathrow could not detain people.

A Heathrow employee said: Covering soldiers were instructed not to stop anyone unless evidence of a crime was shown. [through the WI]. When it comes to immigration matters, everyone is being told to land.

An Interior Ministry source said border guard officers who did not strike continued to work alongside military and other contingency personnel. We want to minimize disruption throughout this conflict, the source said.

An Interior Department spokesperson said: The Border Guard has developed a robust contingency plan that prioritizes the safety of our citizens and the security of our borders.

The Non-Strike Border Guard Force, with its full range of appropriate mandates, continues to play a vital role, and we have allocated resources flexibly to ensure there is sufficient cover to carry out our key priorities.

Military, civil servants and volunteers support a variety of services, and all deployed emergency staff are fully trained in the activities they are required to perform.

