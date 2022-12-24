Winter storm hits US power, disrupts Christmas travel





BUFFALO, NY (AP) A severe winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, leaving millions more to worry about the prospect of further blackouts and to cripple emergency response efforts and a snow-covered airport. York State.

Nationwide, officials attributed at least 18 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm, including two people who died at their homes outside Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews were unable to reach them in historic blizzard conditions.

Deep snow, single-digit temperatures and one-day power outages had Buffalo residents rushing out of their homes to any heated location on Saturday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Buffalo Niagara International Airport would be closed until Monday morning and nearly all of Buffalo’s fire trucks were stuck in snow.

No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they can’t get through the conditions as we speak, Hochul said.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold also knocked out power from Maine to Seattle, while a major electric grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves in the eastern United States power outages may be necessary.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants were struggling to operate in freezing weather and asked residents in 13 states to refrain from using unnecessary electricity until at least Christmas morning. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, ordered local power companies to implement planned outages, but ended the measurement Saturday afternoon.

Across the six New England states, more than 273,000 electric customers were left without power on Saturday, with Maine the hardest hit and some utilities saying it could be days before power is out. restored. PJM Interconnection also warned that continued outages may be required.

In North Carolina, 169,000 customers were without power Saturday afternoon, down from a peak of more than 485,000, but utility officials said power outages would continue for the next few days.

Among those without power were James Reynolds of Greensboro, who said his roommate, a 70-year-old man with diabetes and severe arthritis, had spent the morning next to a kerosene heater with interior temperatures hovering in the 50s.

In the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga, two people died in their homes on Friday when emergency crews couldn’t reach them in time to treat their health issues, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. He said another person died in Buffalo and the blizzard was possibly the worst storm in our community’s history.

Forecasters said 28 inches (71 centimeters) of snow piled up Saturday in Buffalo, part of an area that saw 6 feet (about 1.8 meters) fall just over a month ago , resulting in three deaths. More is expected overnight.

The fall blocked the oven in the home of Brian LaPrade, who woke up Saturday morning to temperatures in his Buffalo home dipping below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

This morning I had to get out and dig the vents, LaPrade told the AP. In fact, the snow was higher than my snow blower.

It took ambulances more than three hours to get to the hospital, in areas where an ambulance can drive through snow, Poloncarz said. Snowplows were on the roads, but heavy snowdrifts, abandoned cars and downed power lines were slowing progress.

On the Ohio Turnpike, four died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding in a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

An Ohio utility worker was also killed Friday while trying to restore power, according to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. He said the 22-year-old died in an electrical contact incident near Pedro in Lawrence County.

A Vermont woman died in a hospital on Friday after a tree snapped in high winds and fell on her. Colorado Springs police say they found the body of a person who appeared to be homeless as sub-zero temperatures and snow fell in the area. Near Janesville, Wis., a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice of a river, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Lansing, Michigan, an 82-year-old woman died after she was found curled up in the snow Friday morning outside her assisted living community, Bath Township Police reported. A snowplow driver found the woman as temperatures hovered around 10 degrees.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville.

Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, were stuck in a huge traffic jam caused by multiple accidents for 34 hours. The truckers withstood the wait in a rig equipped with a diesel heater, lavatory and refrigerator, but still regretted attempting to drive from Alabama to their home near Akron , Ohio, for Christmas.

I wish we had stayed, said Terry Henderson, after they got back on the road on Saturday. We should have sat down.

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its magnitude, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some kind of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures dropped significantly below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to Appalachia, the National Weather Service said. .

With millions of Americans traveling ahead of Christmas, more than 2,360 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled on Saturday, according to tracking site FlightAware. While in Mexico, the migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court ruling on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from applying asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly during a strong storm had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including high winds and snow.

Western New York often sees spectacular lake effect snow, which is caused by cool air picking up moisture from warm water and then dumping it onto the ground. But even locals found the conditions dire on Christmas Eve.

Latricia Stroud said she and her two daughters, 1 and 12, have been stuck without heat or power in their Buffalo home since Friday afternoon, with the snow too deep to leave.

I have to go over a snowbank to get out, Stroud told the AP. There’s a warm-up center, I just need a ride to get there.

This story has been updated to show that a 57-year-old woman who died Friday was near Janesville, Wisconsin, not Madison, Wisconsin.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press reporter Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York; Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, North Carolina; Wilson Ring in Stowe, Vermont; and John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas contributed to this report.

