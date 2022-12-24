



Melissa Courtney and Tomer Tarragano set the record for fastest park run in the UK this week (17th December).

A quick reminder to kick off the week. Each Park Run event is run by volunteers and the important thing is that we all do our part. So, rate your local park run as a great workout, a social start to the weekend, or remember you can volunteer for a few weeks if you want to push yourself against others. Degree.

On what could be the fastest parkrun weekend ever, Melissa Courtney-Bryant tops the pack with a new world parkrun record of 15:31 at the Poole parkrun. Even this week the male runner took a 15-minute break and didn’t even pass the cut (but since it’s Christmas, we’ll get the nod to Charlie Davis with a 14:59 at Dulwich Park).

Running over 1500m at the World, Commonwealth and European Championships this summer, Courtney-Bryant is a Welsh and British international who excels at middle distance and over 5000m on track and road. After two strong national runs this fall at Milton Keynes and Sefton Park, she’s definitely going well in training this winter.

We saw the fastest male in Tomer Tarragano this weekend at the very fast Dulwich park in south-east London. His time of 14:30 put him in close competition for first place this week in the same event and across the UK. U23 has PBs of 3:48, 8:07 and 14:16 on the 1500, 3000 and 5000m of the track, so park run PBs are scheduled.

Top 10 fastest ever

Leeds City player Graham Rush clocked in at Storey’s Field parkrun in a time of 14:34 sandwiched between two Dulwich performances, usually enough to take first place. With sub-14 minute 5k and sub-30 minute 10k PBs, Rush has been instrumental in Leed’s road relay performances this fall, winning the Milton Keynes half just two weeks ago with a time of 67:43.

Innes Fitzgerald, the only U17 athlete, recorded her first finish at 16:15 today at the Exmouth parkrun, cutting her parkrun best of 16:17 by another two seconds. In 2022, she recorded 1500m and 3000m PBs of 4:19 and 8:59 for youngsters after park runs were the main focus of her runs in 2021, which could provide great experience and stamina for young stars. shows

The other men’s race round at Dulwich was Brighton Phoenix’s Finn McNally, who clocked an outstanding 14:36. . A month ago McNally traveled to Carrickart, Ireland for the National Cross Country Championships and finished 7th in the class field.

The third fastest woman this week was Elle Twentyman from the picturesque (and fast) Park Run at the Eden Project in southwest England. The 16:17 was just a few seconds off Fitzgerald and a whopping 43 seconds off Annabel Gummow’s course record. The Taunton AC player already has a PB at all distances at Power of 10 this year.

Fastest course?

It’s Christmas time after all, so it feels fair to award this week to all the fast (and slow) park runs in England that make us stronger players (or give us faster PB). A big round of applause for all the volunteers this weekend, especially the second shift workers. You are all good eggs.

men’s ranking

women’s ranking

