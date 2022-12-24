Deadly US storm disrupts Christmas plans and damages power lines | Weather News





More than 200 million people under weather warnings as thousands of flights were canceled and at least a dozen died.

A severe winter storm has left 1.7 million homes and businesses without power across the United States, as millions worry about how the prospect of more outages will affect vacation plans and trip.

More than 200 million people were under weather warnings on Saturday as wind chills sent temperatures plummeting to minus 48 degrees Celsius (minus 55 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold that shrouded much of the country have knocked out power from Maine to Seattle, while a major power grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves in eastern United States that power outages may be necessary.

Across the country, officials have attributed at least a dozen deaths to exposure, car crashes on icy and snowy roads and other effects of the storm, including two people who died at home in the outside of Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews were unable to reach them in historic blizzard conditions.

The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in fatal crashes and led to more than 1,000 already canceled flights so far on Saturday, according to the website. FlightAware flight tracking.

On Friday, the number of canceled flights reached almost 5,700 and Thursday had already recorded 2,700 cancellations.

Heavy snow and howling winds gripped much of the country, including the normally temperate southern states.

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its magnitude, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Freezing rain blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest in a sheet of ice, while people in the northeast were threatened with coastal and inland flooding.

Highways in the Midwest have suffered long delays due to snow or accidents, and authorities in parts of Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio have urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel.

The Amtrak passenger railroad has canceled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for thousands of people.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed ground stops or delays for de-icing at a number of US airports due to winter conditions.

Huge tension

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the CNN media network that the US aviation system was operating under enormous pressure with two different storms and high winds affecting airports across the country. About 10% of US flights were canceled Thursday, Buttigieg said.

Another 10,400 US flights were delayed on Friday, including more than 40% of those operated by American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, in addition to the 11,300 flights delayed Thursday.

Southwest canceled 1,238 flights Friday, or 29% of all of its scheduled flights, while Alaska Airlines canceled 507, or 64%, of its flights.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had 357 flights, or 63% of departures, canceled Friday. The FAA lifted a ground stop there, in place due to snow and ice, but late Friday delays still averaged nearly three hours.

Nearly half of flights out of the Detroit metro have been canceled, along with 70% in Portland, 38% in New York LaGuardia, 29% in Chicago OHare and 27% in Boston.

