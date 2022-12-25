US weather warnings as Arctic freeze grips northern hemisphere





An extremely cold Arctic air mass sent temperatures plummeting across much of the Northern Hemisphere, where parts of the United States, Canada and Siberia recorded temperatures below minus 40C.

In the United States, the powerful Arctic storm put more than 200 million people, or about 60% of the population, under weekend weather alerts with potentially deadly wind chill, blizzard and ice storm warnings. . As of Saturday afternoon, 1.7 million homes and businesses across the country were without power, according to the Associated Press.

Forecasts of cold weather and danger extend as far south as the US-Mexico border, the Gulf Coast and Florida, where near-freezing temperatures are expected on Christmas Eve.

The weather system, which is called a bomb cyclone, is also known as bombogenesis, a term given to a rapidly intensifying explosive storm. In such storms, temperatures drop as atmospheric pressure drops significantly, usually as a result of a cold air mass from the north colliding with a warm air mass from the south, according to the National Ocean. Service.

The National Weather Service said Friday evening that arctic air would be in place across much of the central and eastern United States with temperatures well below average, including sub-zero nighttime lows for many many parts of the Midwest, and in numbers and teens. elsewhere in parts of the southern and eastern United States.

High winds blow snow through a neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until at least 11 a.m. Monday AP

In Chicago, temperatures fell to minus 23°C in the early hours of Friday, and New York City fell from 11°C on Friday morning to minus 10°C in the afternoon and minus 14°C on Saturday morning.

Miami temperatures dropped from a hot 28C on Friday to just 5C overnight on Saturday.

In the northern United States, much of Montana and Wyoming experienced temperatures below minus 45°C, 15°C below the 1981-2010 average.

Severe weather patterns characterize the effects of climate change, although weather attribution experts are cautious about assessing single events.

However, some meteorologists linked the frost this week to the shifting jet stream that has disrupted weather patterns for several years.

Scientists have been trying to figure out how a particular shape in the band of fast-moving air that controls mid-latitude weather drives extreme weather events, including heat waves.

US President Joe Biden issued warnings from the White House on Thursday about the severe weather system that would disrupt most of the country and create life-threatening conditions.

The storm would bring powerful arctic gusts that would cause sudden whiteouts and zero visibility, the National Weather Service said. Traveling in these conditions would be extremely dangerous and sometimes impossible.

In addition to very cold temperatures, strong winds in the wake of the front will produce dangerous wind chill readings across much of the central and eastern United States, he added, warning that falling temperatures could result in frostbite on bare skin within five to 10 minutes.

Cars drive along a road in Anderson Township near Cincinnati, Ohio AP

More than 4,400 flights had been canceled across the United States on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

