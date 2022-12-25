Millions without power as winter storm hits US with blizzards and freezing rain





SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) A severe winter storm left nearly 2 million homes and businesses without power across the United States on Saturday, as millions more people worried about how the prospect of further blackouts would affect vacation and travel plans.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold that shrouded much of the country have knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses, while the main power grid operator has warned all 65 million people it serves in the eastern United States that power outages may be necessary.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants struggled to operate in freezing weather and asked residents to refrain from using electricity unnecessarily. He issued an emergency system-wide conservation appeal asking residents in 13 states to set thermostats lower than usual, postpone use of major appliances like stoves and dishwashers and turn off non-essential lights. Commercial and industrial electricity users have also been urged to cut spending.

PJM officials said there was an increase in demand for electricity in its system at the same time as some power plants struggled to operate in the extreme cold. They said they wanted people to be prepared for the possibility of continued outages.

It will be short-lived, we’ll do everything we can to prevent it, but it’s a real possibility, said Mike Bryson, PJM’s senior vice president of operations.

PJM’s territory covers all or part of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC

Adding to the woes were power outages that as of early Saturday still affected more than 1.7 million homes and businesses, according to the PowerOutage website, which tracks utility reports.

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its magnitude, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some kind of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures dropped significantly below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to Appalachia, the National Weather Service said. .

Freezing rain blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest in a layer of ice, while people in the northeast were threatened with coastal and inland flooding.

Freezing temperatures and gusty winds are expected to produce dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern United States this holiday weekend, the weather service said, adding that the conditions will create a hazard. potentially deadly for stranded travellers.

In some areas being outdoors could lead to frostbite within minutes,” he said.

With millions of Americans traveling ahead of Christmas, more than 5,700 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled on Friday, according to tracking site FlightAware.

Several highways were closed and crashes left at least eight people dead, officials said. Four people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding in a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, as meteorologists there warned of a potential once-a-decade weather event. While in Mexico, the migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court ruling on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from applying asylum.

Forecasters said an explosive cyclone when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including high winds and snow.

Even Florida residents braced for unusually cold weather as rare frost warnings were issued for large parts of the state over the holiday weekend.

Activists rushed to pull the homeless out of the cold. Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and warming center designed to accommodate 100 people.

That’s a lot of extra people, but it wasn’t an option to turn anyone away, said Faith Fowler, executive director of Cass Community Social Services, which runs both facilities.

Emergency weather shelters in Portland, Oregon called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues as snow, freezing rain, ice and freezing temperatures battered the region.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said she was deploying the National Guard to transport lumber to the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud Sioux tribes and help with snow removal.

We have families that are there that we haven’t heard from in two weeks, said Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to the president of Rosebud Sioux.

On the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Harlie Young was huddled with five children and her father around a wood-burning stove as 12ft (3.6m) snowdrifts blocked the house.

We just try to see the bright side that they always come and they haven’t forgotten about us, she said on Friday.

Calling it a kitchen sink storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. In parts of New York City, tidal flooding inundated roads, homes and businesses Friday morning.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide flooded some downtown streets on Friday.

Bleeding reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press reporters Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit; Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Ore.; Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C.; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania contributed to this report.

