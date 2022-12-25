The UK outperforms Nigerian teachers by 28,000 each year.





From February 2023, Nigerian teachers relocating to the UK will receive a minimum annual remuneration of $28,000.

Data obtained from the UK government website www.gov.uk, which provides guidance to eligible non-UK citizens who want to teach in the UK but are outside European countries, shows that salaries and remuneration depend on the qualifications and locations for which teachers are applying to teach.

Saturday PUNCH reported in early December that the UK had included Nigeria among African countries eligible to apply for qualified teacher qualifications through the UK Education Regulator from February 2023.

Other foreign countries to which the offer is being extended include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

Saturday PUNCH reports that applicants do not necessarily require initial educational qualifications, as the state provides educational programs for potential immigrants.

From salary data, the UK reports that “the starting salary for all qualified teachers is at least £28,000. This will be higher for teachers working in London. Your school has its own pay structure for qualified teachers. It is always tied to performance, not time period, and is reviewed annually.

Providing further analysis of the size of salaries by location, the UK revealed that teachers in the UK, excluding London, will earn a minimum of 28,000 and a maximum of 38,810. In central London, benefit teachers will receive 34,502 at the minimum salary and 44,756 at the maximum salary.

Further, the UK states that “if you can demonstrate excellence across all teacher criteria, you can enter the upper salary range for teachers. It is for teachers who make a lasting and substantial contribution to the school.

