US winter storm brings freezing cold and creates deadly havoc DW 12/24/2022





A severe winter storm continues to affect much of the United States and Canada, bringing heavy snowfall, freezing rain, flooding and dangerously low temperatures.

The storm affected a wide area from the Great Lakes near Canada to south of the Mexico-US border.

The storm is expected to produce record high temperatures on Christmas Eve in cities ranging from Pennsylvania to Florida.

Winter weather advisories or warnings are in place for 60% of the US population, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warned that the temperatures and strong winds are expected to create “a dangerously cold wind chill” and “in some areas being outdoors could lead to frostbite within minutes”.

At least 17 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in eight states.

The ‘bomb cyclone’ to blame for record lows

The NWS called the storm, which began on Thursday, a “once in a generation” event. It is expected to continue throughout the Christmas weekend.

Some parts of the country recorded temperatures as low as -55 Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius).

Temperatures were expected to drop to 8 degrees Fahrenheit in Pittsburgh (-13 Celsius) on Christmas Eve, colder than the previous record high of 13 Fahrenheit set in 1983. The Florida and Georgia capitals of Tallahassee and Atlanta are also expected to experience their coldest on Christmas Eve, while Washington, D.C. is set to experience its coldest December 24 since 1906.

Forecasters said the extreme cold was fueled by a “bomb cyclone”, which occurs when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly during a strong storm. The cyclone had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including high winds and snow.

Power cuts and canceled flights

As of Saturday morning, more than 1.7 million homes and businesses were without power, according to the PowerOutage website.

The storm also disrupted vacation plans for millions of Americans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The weather service warned that the conditions “will create a life-threatening hazard for stranded travellers”.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112.7 million people planned to venture 80 miles or more from home between Friday and January 2.

At least 2,000 US flights were canceled early Saturday, with total delays of 4,000, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. More than 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday, flight tracking said.

The city of Buffalo in western New York imposed a driving ban and closed all three local border bridges to stop inbound traffic from Canada due to weather conditions.

Canada and Mexico also freeze

In Canada, hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Ontario and Quebec as meteorologists warned of a potential weather event occurring only once a decade.

Many flights have been canceled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

In Mexico, migrants have camped near the border in unusually cold temperatures as they await a ruling from the United States Supreme Court on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Churches, schools and a civic center in El Paso, Texas, opened to offer shelter to some of the migrants, but some opted to stay outside in freezing temperatures to avoid drawing the attention of authorities of immigration.

