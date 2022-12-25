El Niño is coming and the world is not ready





In 2023, the relentless increase in global warming will continue, bringing even more destructive weather – the hallmark calling card of accelerating climate destruction.

According to NASA, 2022 was one of the hottest years ever recorded on Earth. This is unusual because the climate pattern that repeats across the tropical Pacific known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has been in a cooling phase. During this phase, called La Nia, the water in the equatorial Pacific becomes noticeably cooler than usual, affecting weather patterns around the world.

One of La Nia’s results is that it helps keep global temperatures in check. This means that despite the recent widespread heat waves, wildfires and drought, we have actually avoided the worst. The scary thing is that this La Ninia will end and eventually turn into the better known El Niño which sees the water in the equatorial Pacific become much warmer. When that happens, the extreme weather that hit all over the planet in 2021 and 2022 will be trivialized.

According to current forecasts, La Nia will continue until early 2023, making it one of the longest on record (starting in spring 2020). Then the equatorial Pacific will start to warm again. Whether or not it gets hot enough for a full-blown El Niño, there’s a very good chance that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, without the cooling effects of the Laniof.

A rise in global average temperature of 1.5C is widely considered to mark a guardrail against which climate collapse becomes dangerous. Beyond this figure, the once-stable climate will begin to collapse in earnest, affecting everyone and permeating every aspect of our lives. The 2021 figure (relative to the 18501900 average) was 1.2C, whereas in 2019, before the latest development of laniite, it was a worryingly high 1.36C. When heat builds up again in 2023, it’s entirely possible to touch or exceed 1.5C for the first time.

But what exactly does this mean? I wouldn’t be surprised if the record for the highest temperature currently recorded in Death Valley, California has been shattered at 54.4 degrees Celsius (129.9 degrees Fahrenheit). This could happen somewhere in the Middle East or South Asia, where temperatures can rise above 55C. The heat could exceed a blistering 40C again in the UK and top 50C for the first time in parts of Europe.

Inevitably, rising temperatures mean extreme droughts will continue, reducing crop yields in many parts of the world. In 2022, extreme weather has reduced harvests in China, India, South America and Europe, exacerbating food insecurity. Another bad harvest could be devastating as stocks are likely to be lower than usual through 2023. In most countries, consequent food shortages could lead to civil unrest, and rising prices in developed countries will continue to fuel inflation and cost-of-living crises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.co.uk/article/climate-environment-disaster-preparation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos