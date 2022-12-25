Are American retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?





Substantial research indicates that most Americans retire with far too few resources to fund their desired standard of living in old age. In fact, typical retirement savings can only cover a few years of median US household spending. No wonder, then, that social security figures so prominently in retirement resources. Two out of five seniors receive half or more of their income from the system. Almost one in eight people are completely dependent on its benefits. Even the most affluent need the support of the system. Future benefit claims represent the second largest retirement asset for a significant fraction of high-income senior consumers.

There are many reasons why retirement can be a time of financial hardship for older Americans. The list includes retiring too early, over-reliance on employer pension plans, low investment returns, shortage of employer-provided pensions, inadequate or inappropriate financial planning, higher than expected Social Security benefits, unexpected Medicare B premiums, and other out-of-pocket health costs, ignoring the range of available Social Security benefits, not to mention the obscure rules governing their collection, and underestimating its potential longevity.

Whatever the cause, thousands of workers may retire every day facing the prospect of running out of money. Given this reality, maximizing lifetime social security benefits is of the utmost importance. Yet, as our recent study shows, it’s likely that a large number of retirees don’t. (Disclosure: The study relies on Kotlikoff’s Social Security Lifetime Benefit Business Optimizer.) This is dismal given that maximizing lifetime benefits simply requires applying for the right benefits at the right time, usually when monthly starting amounts peak.

The Social Security Retirement Benefit offers high returns to patience, with 76% higher inflation-adjusted benefit amounts when they start at age 70 rather than age 62, for example. . older workers despite the advancement of the full retirement age by Social Security.

The 76% difference reflects two things. First, waiting to file avoids the early retirement reduction penalty associated with early receipt of benefits. Second, waiting beyond full retirement age to start receiving is rewarded in the form of Deferred Retirement Credits (DRCs). ROCs increase your retirement benefit by eight percent for each year, up to age 70, that receipt of your retirement benefit is deferred.

These two “actuarial adjustments” compensate for a shorter expected duration of benefit receipt when benefit collection is delayed. Indeed, they more than compensate for the high interest and mortality rates that prevailed when these adjustments were set by law. But the real advantage of postponing the start of benefits is to be able to take out additional longevity insurance from Social Security itself – insurance against the survival of one’s savings. The bounty here is for lost benefits. Supplemental insurance is the highest payout if one lives longer than expected.

Living well beyond one’s life expectancy is a primary economic concern, requiring individuals to prepare for the possibility of living to their peak age of life – perhaps a best-case scenario in general but a worse-case scenario financially. for the unprepared. Social Security insures us against this risk by paying us benefits indexed to inflation for as long as we live. Calculating lifelong social security benefits requires including their value when they are most needed – beyond life expectancy, in fact up to the maximum age of life. Yet, if you Google “life expectancy” a multitude of results will come up, many of them on Social Security web pages. Google “maximum age of life” and very few will surface.

This focus on life expectancy can lead workers to systematically undervalue Social Security lifetime benefits and patience gains. As we find in our research, the vast majority of Americans — over 90% in our study — are likely to benefit if they wait until age 70 to start their retirement benefits. Yet only six percent do. Worse still, we predict that nearly 70% of today’s able-bodied workers will retire at age 65 or earlier.

The suboptimal collection of retirement, spousal, widower, divorced spouse, divorced widower, child, disabled child and parent benefits comes at a huge price. By our estimates, typical middle-aged and older workers today will leave more than $182,000, in present value terms, on the table if they don’t receive the right benefits at the right time.

We estimate that optimization would result in a 10.4% increase in the standard of living of typical workers aged 45 to 62, starting now (since required savings decrease when the timing of benefit receipt is optimized). For one person in four, the potential gain in standard of living exceeds 17%. For one in 10, the gain exceeds 26%. Among the poorest fifth, the median increase in living standards is 15.9%, with one in four earning more than 27.4%.

It is true that waiting until age 70 to receive benefits would aggravate the cash flow constraints of some retirees. But, as our article suggests, the impact is, on average, rather small – leading to a 7% reduction in spending before age 70 for those who face such constraints.

Admittedly, the loss may be felt harder by less wealthy households who are more likely to be cash-strapped households. This could be solved, for example, by allowing pensioners to take a share, say 25%, before or at full retirement age while waiting until age 70 to take the rest, although this would require legislative changes.

We conclude that encouraging the optimization of lifetime Social Security benefits would have a small price for the government – ​​in our estimate, an increase of about six percent in long-term costs. And despite the caveats mentioned, we think the gains for US households are very significant.

David Altig is executive vice president and chief research officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Laurence Kotlikoff is a professor of economics at Boston University. Victor Ye is a researcher at the HAI Institute at Stanford University.

