At least 15 dead in US amid dangerous winter storm





A “once in a generation storm” sweeping through the United States has created dangerous conditions for millions of people and at least 15 people have died.

On Saturday morning, CNN reported that at least 15 people have died in seven states since Wednesday and more than 1.6 million homes and businesses across the country have lost power due to stormy conditions.

Three people died after crashes caused by hazardous weather in Kansas, along with another in Missouri, according to CNN and NBC News. Additionally, four people were killed in an Ohio highway pileup involving at least 46 vehicles on Friday, outlets said.

Detroit Fire Department firefighters on Friday. Matthew Hatcher/Getty

“It’s a stark reminder of what can happen when you get behind the wheel and try to drive in bad weather,” the Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said in a video update shared on Twitter following the pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.

“High winds persist and whiteout conditions are still persistent,” Purpura added. “We ask that you do not travel unless you absolutely must. If you must travel, we ask that you take precautions, go slowly, be patient, wear your seatbelt and increase your tracking distance.”

Portions of the Ohio Turnpike’s westbound lanes reopened at midnight Saturday, while the eastbound lane on the freeway remained closed as 15 commercial vehicles were removed from the tollway in ” whiteout conditions,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter.

Pileup on Ohio Turnpike. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also reported three deaths related to stormy conditions at the start of the holiday weekend. Two people are believed to have died in car crashes while a homeless man was found dead outside as temperatures dropped to -5 degrees Fahrenheit in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, according to CNN and the National Weather Service.

As of Thursday, more than 110 million people, a third of the US population, were subject to winter weather warnings that spanned 37 states, according to CNN, which also noted that parts of the Midwest and Plains are expected to experience their Christmas the coldest in 40 years. .

According to the National Weather Service, these areas will also experience “near zero visibility and a considerable amount of snow drifting and blowing.” “This will lead to dangerous, if not impossible, land and air travel before the holiday weekend.”

Snow. Abbie Parr/AP/Shutterstock

“I encourage everyone, everyone, to heed local warnings,” President Joe Biden said Thursday, according to CNBC.

“It’s not like a snowy day when you were a kid,” the president added, pleading with travelers to leave early if possible and stay safe. “It’s something serious.”

