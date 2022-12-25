US House of Representatives approves aid to Ukraine, including arms, after Zelensky’s visit





U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, right, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Olivier Contreras | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms.

The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled House, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that won Senate approval a day earlier, will now go to the president American Joe Biden for signing the law.

In a tweet thanking Congress and leaders of both parties, Zelenskyy said it was “crucial” that Americans stood “side by side” with Ukrainians “in this struggle.”

The new military and economic aid would be on top of some $50 billion in aid to Ukraine this year as well as Western sanctions on Russia that now include a cap on Russian oil prices. Russia responded to the cap on Friday by threatening to cut oil production by 5-7% early next year by halting sales to countries that support the measure.

Zelenskyy returned from Washington on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 with the United States’ promise of a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery to bolster its hard-hit air defenses. He has long sought Patriot missiles to help counter three months of Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine’s power grid.

Millions of people have been left without power, heat and water as temperatures plunge below freezing. U.S. officials, however, say the single Patriot battery Biden promised Zelenskyy during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday will not change the tide of the war.

In his regular nightly video address, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch more strikes over Christmas, urging them to “pay attention to air raid alarms, help each other and protect each other”.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, Russian terrorists may once again step up their activities,” he said. “They have no respect for Christian values ​​or any values ​​for that matter.”

Turning to Russian, Zelenskyy warned that “Russian citizens must clearly understand that terror never goes unanswered.” He did not specify. He said he had met with his senior commanders to review the military situation and that his government is “preparing for various terrorist state action scenarios. And we will respond.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Nathan Howard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Washington and its allies were unwilling to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks and long-range missiles called ATACMS that could reach far behind the front lines and into Russia itself. Kyiv and the Biden administration fear that maintaining US congressional support for aid will become more complicated when Republicans win a narrow majority in the House next year: some right-wing Republicans oppose aid and other lawmakers have called for tighter scrutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the notorious arms-making city of Tula on Friday, where he was shown telling defense industry chiefs to increase arms production for the forehead.

In Bakhmut, a town in eastern Ukraine that has become the target of Russian attempts to advance in recent weeks in battles that have left thousands of soldiers dead, Valerii Deriukha, 55, was one of the few inhabitants not to have fled. He was cutting twigs for firewood as artillery explosions sounded. “You see with your own eyes what life is like here. What life? This is war,” he said. Two floors had been blown up from a nearby building. “How’s life? You see for yourself.”

DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine’s electricity sector, said on the Telegram messaging app that Friday’s Russian shelling halted operations at one of its power plants, killed an employee and injured another. The company, which owns eight thermal power plants, did not identify the affected plant.

Added reinforcements

Ukraine has driven Russian forces out of areas around its capital Kyiv and the second-largest city of Kharkiv. Moscow is now focused on holding the areas its forces occupy in southern and eastern Ukraine, around a fifth of the country. Ukrainian forces have repelled attacks on at least 17 eastern settlements, the general staff announced on Friday morning. He added that Kremlin forces had launched 12 missiles and airstrikes, including on civilian targets, far from front lines in eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

The exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol in the south said more Russian troops had been brought into the city and were strengthening the fortifications, with residents now only able to leave on foot. A car bomb exploded in the city earlier today, Ivan Fedorov added in his online press briefing. Russian forces shelled the southern Kherson region 61 times in 24 hours, half of them in the city of Kherson, killing one person, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said. Russia withdrew from this city last month.

In the Russian part of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said the bombardment of the nuclear power plant had “almost stopped” but that Russian troops would not leave.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking a nuclear disaster by fighting near the plant, Europe’s largest, and the United Nations has called for a safe zone there. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has called for a safety zone around the plant to reduce the risk of nuclear disaster, said talks with both sides are progressing on the issue. Reuters was unable to confirm reports from the battlefield.

