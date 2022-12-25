Thousands of Christmas Eve flights in the United States canceled, delayed by storms





Thousands of flight delays and cancellations are sweeping the United States on Saturday, FlightAware reports. Denver, Seattle and Atlanta lead the United States in cancellations, according to data from FlightAware. The National Weather Service has predicted “potentially deadly” conditions across the United States. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Flight delays and cancellations continued to soar on Saturday as winter storms swept across the United States, leaving travelers stranded on vacation.

The National Weather Service warns of blizzard conditions in the Midwest while expecting an arctic blast to spread across central and eastern US states over the holiday weekend . The report describes the conditions as “a life-threatening hazard to travellers”.

As a result, airlines canceled nearly 3,000 flights and delayed more than 6,000 others in the United States on Saturday afternoon, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

The extreme conditions mean travelers are unsure whether they will arrive at their destination in time for Christmas as nationwide delays mount.

Passengers waited for hours at airports hoping to board flights in extreme weather conditions. Scott Olson/Getty Images

As it stands, airports in Atlanta, Denver and Seattle have the most cancellations in the United States, FlightAware said.

According to 11Alive News, passengers were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for hours as airlines repeatedly delayed their flights or canceled them altogether.

White Dawn (@DawnWhiteNews) December 22, 2022

Vacation traveler Christopher Fulton told 11Alive he plans to “stay positive” as he experienced back-to-back delays in Atlanta on his trip back to Florida.

“Since I’ve been sitting here, a few people’s flights have been canceled,” Fulton told the station. “It sucks for them because Christmas is on a Sunday, and they won’t be home in time. It’s heartbreaking.”

This week, the National Weather Service warned Americans of blizzards, sub-zero temperatures and intense winds, Insider Jake Epstein reported.

According to CNN, the storm will continue to batter the Midwest and parts of the East with blizzard conditions, heavy snowfall and flooding along the northeast coast over the holiday weekend.

Forecasts called for the coldest Christmas Eve in decades for Washington, DC, Chicago and New York, CNN reported. Record low temperatures are also predicted for Miami, Orlando and Atlanta on Christmas Day.

On Friday, the United States saw nearly 6,000 flight cancellations and more than 11,000 delays due to winter storms, with Seattle, Chicago, Denver and New York claiming the most cancellations, according to FlightAware data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/thousands-us-flights-canceled-cities-christmas-eve-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos