US declares Texas grid emergency in Arctic blast





The US Department of Energy has declared an energy emergency in Texas, citing a power shortage as a winter blast in the Arctic causes power plants to fail.

The order allows the state grid operator to exceed certain air pollution limits to increase generation amid record high electricity demand in the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, whose service area includes 90% of Texas electric customers, requested the emergency order on Friday, warning it may need to resort to power outages.

“While the vast majority of generator sets in the ERCOT region continue to operate without any problems, a small number of generator sets have experienced operational difficulties due to cold weather or gas cuts,” the Department of Energy said. in his decree.

The order said 11,000 megawatts of coal and gas power, 4,000 megawatts of wind power and 1,700 megawatts of solar power were out of service or derated depending on weather conditions.

It will require grid operators to provide detailed reports to the Department of Energy and perform special environmental analysis after the incident, a department spokeswoman added in an email.

Demand on the Texas power grid reached an all-time winter peak of more than 74,000 megawatts Friday morning, according to the Energy Department. Texas officials assured residents the power grid was up to the challenge and there was no danger of a repeat of the February 2021 disaster that killed more than 200 people.

