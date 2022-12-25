The UK economy faces an exceptionally difficult 2023.





2023 is expected to be an exceptionally tough year for the UK economy. The country is almost certainly already mired in a year-long recession that will probably prove to be deeper than what it experienced in the early 1990s.

The pressure on real household incomes will intensify as rising interest rates join soaring inflation.

According to RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh, government austerity measures will not hurt growth in the near term.

“Most of the suffering has been deferred until after the next general election. But they won’t do much for the economy, even in the short term,” said Pugh.

But not all recessions are created equal. Pugh expects GDP to decline by about 2.5%.

“It will be slightly less than the recession of the early 1990s and much less than the global financial crisis,” he stressed.

Pugh also expects the unemployment rate to rise from the current 3.6% to about 5% by the end of 2023, resulting in the loss of about 200,000 jobs.

“The hospitality and retail sectors are likely to suffer the most as consumers lose their discretionary purchasing power.”

Looking for some good news? Inflation will decline by 2023.

The bad news is that it will still average around 7.5% over the entire next year.

Pugh said the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates from the current 3% to around 4.5% early next year due to high inflation and a tight labor market. And he added that “it will be in 2024 when banks will consider lowering rates.”

Continued pressure on real income

Households’ disposable income has been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, with inflation soaring from 0.5% in early 2021 to 10.1% in September 2022 amid staggering increases in food and energy prices.

Pugh pointed out that the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) has protected homes and businesses from the worst of the energy crisis.

However, he added that utility prices would rise another 20 per cent in April 2023, when the government’s energy price guarantee for annual utility bills would rise from £2,500 to £3,000.

“As if that weren’t enough, a surge in mortgage rates will further undermine households’ disposable income,” Pugh continued.

Mortgage rates have soared well ahead of base rates as banks anticipate higher rates. That means anyone who is unlucky enough to get a mortgage over the next few months will see some of their income being spent on soaring mortgage interest.

Pugh chose the average borrower to roll over a two-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 75% LTV ratio today for another two years. The percentage of their income absorbed into monthly payments will jump from 22% to about 34%.

“Furthermore, as companies begin to reduce hiring and even cut headcount, an accommodating labor market will bring nominal wage growth down to more ‘normal’ levels,” he said.

“Introducing higher taxes, potentially equal to 1% of GDP, and a real reduction in public sector wages, the outlook for 2023 for households’ real disposable income is bleak,” Pugh added. Overall, he expects RHDI to contract 2.5% in 2023. .that would be the biggest drop on record.

Consumers save a significant amount, on average equal to about 10% of GDP.

“However, we do not expect these savings to be significantly reduced as consumer confidence is at an all-time low,” said Pugh.

“The latest data shows that consumers are adding to their savings piles rather than sinking into them.”

Consumers therefore have less money to spend and less willingness to spend. This inevitably means sharp declines in consumer spending, particularly for discretionary items such as hospitality and retail goods.

“We expect total consumer spending to decline by 2% next year,” said Pugh.

Rising interest rates and sluggish demand will reduce business investment, which is still around 8% below previous levels, he continued.

“This was mainly driven by sluggish investments in offices and transportation equipment as demand for office space and travel has not fully recovered as many continued to work remotely.”

Inflation slows but still rises

An economic downturn will help to some extent reduce domestic inflationary pressures. Some leading indicators are already suggesting that domestic price pressures are easing.

UK CPI inflation will soon begin to fall from its 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October as energy price inflation begins to decline decisively, Pugh said.

Beyond that, the current $80 Brent price suggests that auto fuel’s headline price contribution will drop to near zero by March.

“The stabilization of food prices over the past six months also suggests that food CPI inflation is rapidly declining next year,” he noted.

Meanwhile, plummeting transportation costs and growing inventories at distributors suggest a drop in core product prices.

“Still, inflation will remain high for most of next year. We think inflation will be around 7% in mid-2023 and around 4% by the end of 2023, but it could fall below the BoE target of 2% in the second half of 2024.”

However, there is a risk that wage growth will fall more slowly than expected due to a tight labor market or that inflation will linger more than we think as companies rebuild their margins.

Indeed, the Q4 edition of the RSM UK MMBI showed that middle market companies are becoming increasingly adept at passing costs on.

“However, a slowing economy and declining demand will make it harder for mid-market companies to continue to pass on higher costs,” Pugh said.

With inflation set to remain high throughout 2023, it will be difficult for businesses to continue defending their margins.

The labor market will ease, but not by much.

A recession will inevitably increase the unemployment rate.

Declining demand reduces the need for employees, but this, combined with massive pressure on company costs and rising interest rates, forces companies to lay off employees.

But we don’t expect unemployment to soar, especially in sectors experiencing skills shortages, Pugh said.

“The reason the labor market is incredibly tight is not because of an over-demand for workers, but because of a shortage of labor.”

And given the recent difficulties in hiring staff and the relatively brief economic downturn, businesses will have a greater incentive to stockpile their workforce than during previous periods of economic weakness, he continued.

An exceptionally tight labor market probably explains why 41% of businesses in the MMBI this quarter said they hired more workers in the fourth quarter despite the difficult economic outlook.

“Ultimately, we expect job vacancies to fall from near-record levels to less than one million and unemployment to rise to a peak of 5% by the end of next year, well below the 8.5% peaked in the aftermath. These are the effects of the global financial crisis,” said Pugh.

If this all comes from employed workers losing their jobs, about 400,000 jobs would be lost.

“But we expect some people who are currently inactive, people who are not currently looking for work, to come back to work to increase their income,” he said.

This would probably increase labor market participation rates and could mean total job losses closer to 200,000.

