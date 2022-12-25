Power outages and misery for travelers in the United States and Canada amid freezing winter storm | Weather in the United States





More than a million people in the United States are in the dark after a winter cyclone bomb storm hit the country, closing highways, grounding flights and causing misery for Christmas travelers.

Heavy snow, howling winds and air so freezing it instantly turned boiling water to ice gripped much of the country, including the normally temperate southern states.

More than 200 million Americans were under weather warnings, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as wind chills sent temperatures plummeting to -55F (-48C).

In Hamburg, New York, Jennifer Orlando, 39, hunkered down with her husband. I can’t see across the street, she told AFP. Were going nowhere. Her electricity had been out for four hours after a vehicle slid into a power line on the freeway, she said.

Biting cold is an immediate concern for hundreds of thousands of electricity customers who were without power, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

In El Paso, Texas, migrants from Mexico huddled for warmth in churches, schools and a civic center, teacher and volunteer Rosa Falcon told AFP.

But some still chose to stay outside in -15F temperatures because they feared attention from immigration authorities, she said.

In Chicago, Burke Patten of the Night Ministry, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, said: We distributed cold weather gear including coats, hats, gloves, underwear thermal clothing, blankets and sleeping bags, as well as hand and foot warmers. .

Maj. Caleb Senn, Chicago area commander for the Salvation Army, said the organization has centers open for people to take shelter from the inclement weather.

Some people were seeing right now, they became homeless this year, he said. Some of these people are actually scared. It’s the first time they’ve been in the elements with no place to go.

In Canada, last-minute holiday shoppers in central Toronto ignored falling temperatures.

Jennifer Campbell of Caledon, Ont., told AFP: I think every few years we have big storms and we adapt. We’re Canadian, that’s how we do it.

Transportation departments in North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa and elsewhere reported near-zero visibility whiteouts, icy roads and blizzard conditions, and strongly urged residents to stay at home.

At least two traffic deaths were reported Thursday in Oklahoma. Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, confirmed three in his state.

In Ohio, a 50-vehicle pileup left at least one dead, according to local media, while in Michigan, an accident involving nine tractor-trailers blocked traffic.

Drivers have been told not to hit the roads as the country has reached what is usually its busiest time of year for travel.

This is an epic statewide danger, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing. The roads are going to look like a skating rink and your tires can’t handle that.

About 5,000 US flights were canceled on Friday and another 7,600 delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware, many at international hubs in New York, Seattle and Chicagos OHare.

The ripple effects were spreading misery even among travelers arriving in balmy Los Angeles.

Christine Lerosen told ABC 7 she couldn’t find a flight out of Vancouver. I had to get my brother to drive me to Seattle, I had to book a flight from Seattle to Denver, to fly here. My flight from Seattle was delayed, my flight from Denver was delayed and now they’ve lost my luggage, she said.

By Friday afternoon, the storm had acquired the status of a bomb cyclone after a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure in 24 hours.

Bomb cyclones produce heavy rain or snow. They can also cause coastal flooding and generate hurricane-force winds.

Kelsey McEwen, a meteorologist in Toronto, tweeted that waves of up to 26 feet (eight meters) had been reported in Lake Erie, while in Ohios Fairport Harbor winds were blowing at 74 mph (120 km / h ), tweeted the NWS.

Rich Maliawco, the NWS’ chief forecaster in Glasgow, Montana, where the wind chill dipped to -60F overnight, said the weather was extremely dangerous.

With that kind of wind chill, if you don’t wear those warm layers, unprotected skin can get frostbite in less than five minutes, he said.

The conditions were cold enough that people posted videos of themselves doing the boiling water challenge, in which boiling water is thrown into the air and instantly freezes.

We created our own cloud at -17 F (-27 C) at #Missoula International Airport, tweeted NWS Missoula, Montana.

