US blizzard kills 18 and leaves hundreds of thousands without power | Weather News





A severe winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States and claimed at least 18 lives from exposure and car crashes on icy roads.

The Bomb Cyclone storm, one of the strongest in decades, also forced the cancellation of more than 3,000 US flights on Saturday, stranding thousands of travelers doing last-minute Christmas shopping.

(Al Jazeera)

The storm, now in its third consecutive day, was of near unprecedented magnitude, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Falling temperatures brought the coldest Christmas Eve on record to parts of the country, including Washington, DC.

Electrical systems across the United States were under pressure due to increasing heat demand and damage to transmission lines from storms.

According to tracking site Poweroutage.us, at least 300,000 homes and businesses were without power Saturday night, a sharp drop from the 1.8 million customers who were without power earlier in the day.

But many power companies continued to ask people to save energy by not running large appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

Across the country, officials attributed at least 18 deaths to the effects of the storm, including two people who died at their homes outside the city of Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews n couldn’t reach them in historic blizzard conditions.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a third person also died in Buffalo and the blizzard may be the worst storm in our community’s history.

It took more than three hours for ambulances to make a trip to hospital in areas where a vehicle could drive through snow, he said, adding that there were hundreds of people still trapped in their vehicles.

He added that the National Guard was being sent directly to the city of Buffalo for these life-threatening rescues.

Current view on Werhle Dr. from one of our Concord trucks helping our Harlem district. Please stay off the roads, as there is still a county-wide driving ban! Stuck vehicles make these terrible conditions even more difficult for our crews! pic.twitter.com/4nGtvKp35p

Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) December 24, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said nearly all of Buffalo’s fire trucks were stuck due to snow. No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they can’t get through the conditions as we speak, she said.

Among other storm-related fatalities, four people were killed Friday in the state of Ohio in a pileup involving about 50 vehicles. In Missouri, a driver was killed Thursday after skidding in a creek, while in Kansas three others died Wednesday in separate collisions on icy roads.

A utility worker was killed in Ohio on Friday while trying to restore power, while a Vermont woman died in hospital the same day when a tree snapped in the winds violent and fell on her. In Colorado, police found the body of a person who appeared to be homeless as sub-zero temperatures and snow fell on the area. In Michigan, a snowplow driver found an 82-year-old woman curled up in the snow outside her assisted living community. She was later pronounced dead.

Three deaths have also been reported in Kentucky, where Governor Andy Beshear warned residents on Saturday to stay home, stay safe, stay alive.

I know it’s really difficult because it’s Christmas Eve. But had dozens and dozens of crashes, he told an online briefing. It’s just not safe.

Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, told the Associated Press news agency that they were stuck in a massive traffic jam caused by multiple crashes for 34 hours. The truckers withstood the wait in a rig equipped with a diesel heater, lavatory and refrigerator, but still regretted attempting to drive from Alabama to their home near Akron , Ohio, for Christmas.

I wish we had stayed, said Terry Henderson, after they got back on the road on Saturday. We should have sat down.

Bad weather also forced the cancellation of some 3,411 flights within, to or from the United States on Saturday, according to tracking site FlightAware. While in Mexico, refugees and migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court ruling on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seek asylum.

The National Weather Service said its map of existing or impending weather hazards represents one of the largest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.

In hard-hit Buffalo, Latricia Stroud said she and her two daughters, 1 and 12, have been stuck without heat or power in their home since Friday afternoon, with the snow too deep to leave.

I have to go over a snow bank to get out, Stroud told AP. There’s a warm-up center, I just need a ride to get there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/25/us-blizzard-kills-18-leaves-hundreds-of-thousands-without-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos