Congress adds $1.7 billion to US Space Force in 2023 spending bill





2023 omnibus spending package includes $26.3 billion for US Space Force

The WASHINGTON Congress, in a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill on Dec. 23, approved $797.7 billion for the Department of Defense, an increase of $69.3 billion. than the DoD got in 2022.

The Consolidated Funding Bill funds the US government for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

The bill provides $26.3 billion for the US Space Force, nearly $1.7 billion more than the Pentagon requested, according to estimates by defense and aerospace consulting firm Velos.

The House passed the omnibus spending package 225 to 201, and the Senate 68 to 29.

Most of the $1.7 billion added to the Space Force budget is for new satellites. More than $500 million of the increase is for the Space Development Agency (SDA), an organization formed within the Pentagon in 2019 to help accelerate the use of commercial space technology and transferred to the US Space Force on October 1.

SDA acquires hundreds of satellites and associated ground systems for a constellation in low Earth orbit that will be used to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, and a mesh network of communications satellites to transmit data to military users around the world .

The 2023 Defense Appropriations Bill adds $51 million for experiments, $216 million for launch services to expedite the deployment of SDA missile warning and tracking satellites, and $250 million for dollars to expand a demonstration of the SDA missile tracking constellation in the Indo-Pacific region. Congress in 2022 had already appropriated $550 million for the protest.

Another notable addition to the omnibus bill is $442 million for a broadband communications satellite, an action reminiscent of the 2018 defense appropriations bill when Congress inserted $600 million for a new Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) satellite manufactured by Boeing.

The US Air Force had planned to buy only 10 WGS satellites, but Congress forced the service to buy WGS-11 and this year it is probably adding money to buy WGS-12.

The explanatory text published with the bill does not specify whether the funding is for a WGS satellite. The statement says the Space Force should procure a shielded broadband satellite to provide resilient, jam-resistant tactical communications to meet warfighter needs. The bill directs the Secretary of the Air Force to provide a funding plan for launch, operations, and maintenance.

The 2023 spending bill also adds $50 million for tactically responsive space, a program Congress directed to demonstrate the use of small commercial launchers for rapid rotation operations.

This funding supports the maturation of a responsive launch program to rapidly place and replenish space assets in support of combatant command requirements and space enterprise resiliency, the owners said in their statement. They noted that the Air Force Department has yet to respond to congressional requests over the past two years for a long-range supply plan for a tactically responsive launch.

The Pentagons 2023 request does not include any resources to establish the program despite the need to counter conflicting launches of disruptive technologies within a tactically relevant timeframe, the statement said.

Biden signs NO

Also on December 23, President Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2023. The legislation passed the Senate on December 15 by a vote of 83 to 11 and was approved by the House on December 8 by a vote of 350 to 80.

The bill overrides Bidens’ own mandate that troops receive the covid vaccine.

Regarding space policy issues, the NDAA requires the Space Force and U.S. Space Command to determine how to make future satellites more resilient to enemy counterspace weapons and cyberattacks.

The bill requires the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence to release within the next 90 days an unclassified strategy containing the measures that will be taken to defend and protect the satellites in orbit of the DoD and the intelligence community. against adversary capabilities to target, degrade or destroy satellites.

Despite significant lobbying from outside groups, the NDAA does not authorize a Space National Guard and is reportedly considering an alternative proposed by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to establish the Space Force as a single component with members at full time and part time.

The NDAA directs the Secretary of the Air Force to identify rules, regulations, policies, guidance, and statutory provisions that may be implemented to govern component, draft legislation, feasibility assessments, and implications assessments.

