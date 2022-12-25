Met: UK Christmas, Boxing Day Weather Forecast: Snow Warning Issued by Met Department





Over Christmas, snow and ice warnings have been issued for people living in many parts of the UK. Inclement weather is expected to disrupt travel in many places. The southern region is expected to spend a cozy Christmas as the temperature reaches double digits and there is a possibility of heavy rain rather than snow.

However, as cold arctic air makes landfall in northern Scotland, people may see snow on Sunday. Maps from WXCharts suggest that up to 10cm of snow could fall in northwest Scotland, which should continue through next week. Beyond that, northern England could see snowstorms on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, and the weather is expected to remain unchanged from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

Per warning for Northern and Western Scotland, regular blustery showers may cause some travel disruptions on higher routes. “Roads and rails are likely to be affected due to weather conditions. However, power supplies are less likely to be disrupted. Also, people may experience ice patches on some untreated roads, paved roads and bike paths.” More warnings are added.

Christmas will be mostly mild with occasional rain. Boxing Day is expected to be colder with showers expected in parts of Scotland. It will rain heavily on Tuesday.

UK weather forecast for Christmas: Light, sustained rain with the potential to affect southern and south-east England during the afternoon. It gets colder in the far northwest with winter showers later.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, and the weather is expected to remain unchanged from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

