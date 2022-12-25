US to experience warmer temperatures after Christmas blizzard





As the nation navigates a deadly Arctic outbreak that has resulted in sub-zero readings in the northern part of the country and hard freezes not seen in several years in the south, frigid residents may be crying out for a break.

It looks like Mother Nature will oblige.

NOAA’s 8-14 day temperature forecast released Monday for the final days of 2022 shows a colossal pattern that will bring all of the lower 48 states out of the icebox and heat things up a bit.

Forecasters are very confident of above-average temperatures between December 28 and January 3 across much of the west, western plains and north-east, with slightly less confidence – but still a rather hardy – for above average temperatures in the southwest. and extreme southeast.

This doesn’t mean breaking the shorts, but it could mean, for example, high temperatures in the northern plains reaching near or above freezing, when average highs are in the 20s. other words, a welcome sight to see a ’25’ or ’30’ with no minus sign in front.

The United States is expected to experience warmer temperatures after a Christmas blizzard. Weather Fox There will be high levels of precipitation during this period. Weather Fox

Publicity

The Great Lakes region, fresh out of its blizzard this week, could bounce back into the 1940s and 1950s, with New England seeing highs rebound solidly into the 1950s.

Even Florida, which is expected to experience its coldest Christmas in over 30 years, will likely warm to temperatures closer to Florida than average in the upper 60s and 70s this time of year. Parts of Texas are also looking to go back to the 70s.

The 49th state will feel some heat — at least in the Alaskan Panhandle, where after temperatures flirted with zero this week, they’re expected to return to the 30s next week. Western Alaska is the only place in America expected to experience below average temperatures in 2023.

The NOAA precipitation forecast does not indicate that it will be “dry heat” as confidence leans toward an above average precipitation period, particularly in the northwest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/24/us-to-see-warmer-temps-following-christmas-blizzard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos