Which British commercial airport has the longest runway?





The UK has been home to rather long runways for many years. According to UK Airfields, the longest of these was a 4,389 m (14,400 ft) grass strip that supported RAF Wittering/Collyweston in the 1940s and 50s. Let’s take a look at the longest runways serving commercial airports in the United States today.

DAY 1/5 Simple Flight Video from London Heathrow

It seems fitting that London Heathrow Airport (LHR), the UK’s largest and busiest passenger hub, has two of the UK’s longest commercial runways. These strips run parallel to each other on east-west bearings, the longest being the powerful runway 09L/27R with a length of 3,902 m (12,802 ft).

As pictured above, Heathrow’s runway 09R/27L is also on the long side, stretching for an impressive 3,660 meters (12,008 feet). The strip allowed it to handle aircraft such as the Airbus A380, Boeing 747 and Concorde.

2/5 London Gatwick

Located south of the UK capital, London Gatwick Airport (LGW) has the second longest runway among UK-based commercial facilities. Technically, the airport has two runways, with runway 08R/26L being the longest at 3,316 m (10,879 ft).

Meanwhile, the 08L/26R is 2,565 meters (8,415 feet) long. However, as you can see from the photo above, the strips are too close together to work simultaneously. So the shorter runway only works when the longer runway isn’t being used. Otherwise, the current service is considered taxiway only.

3/5 Birmingham

Away from London, Birmingham Airport (BHX) is a key hub for the UK’s Midlands region. The facility is a single runway service with an asphalt strip designated 15/33 across 3,052 meters (10.013 ft).

The orientation of this runway is unusual for a UK airport as it does not run east to west. This is typical for the country’s runways as the prevailing winds tend to come from the west. However, because Birmingham’s runway runs more north-south, it is likely to be more susceptible to crosswind conditions. You can see an example of such a touchdown above.

4/5 Manchester

Moving further north, Manchester Airport (MAN) is the only facility outside Heathrow Airport to have two runways in excess of 3,000 meters in length in the UK. Both of these strips are close in length, recording the BHX at 3,048 metres/10,000 feet (05L/23R) and 3,050 metres/10,007 feet (05R/23L).

You can see that these landing strips are oriented but not right next to each other in the photo above. Instead, they are somewhat staggered with overlapping areas at the end of runway 05L.

5/5 London Stansted

Back south, London Stansted Airport’s (STN) single runway length fits neatly between the two runways available in Manchester. In fact, the grooved asphalt runway titled 04/22 is 3,049 meters (10,003 feet) long. This allows it to handle aircraft as large as the Airbus A380 in certain cases.

Stansted Airport’s 3,049m runway length is exactly the same as that at Campbelltown Airport (CAL). This facility had the longest runway in Scotland as it served as a military base formerly known as RAF Machrihanish. However, commercial facilities within the site only use 1,750 m (5,741 ft).

