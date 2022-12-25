US utility companies enforce ‘power outages’ due to freezing weather





US power companies are using “blackouts” to save energy due to the winter storm. The Tennessee Valley Authority and PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. “Planned intermittent outages support system reliability,” TVA said in a statement. Loading Something is loading.

Freezing temperatures from the ongoing winter storm sweeping the United States have prompted some utility companies to institute “blackouts” to prevent electrical systems from failing.

In the South, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Saturday morning that it was asking local power companies to “reduce load” due to “unprecedented cold temperatures resulting in high demand for electricity.” The TVA serves all of Tennessee. Parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia are also powered by TVA.

“Planned intermittent outages support system reliability,” the company said in a tweet. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand.”

TVA CEO Don Moul said the company had “lost a certain generation” due to the “extreme cold and high winds” of the storm.

“As we navigate this unprecedented event, thank you for your patience and business,” Moul said in a video on Twitter.

The TVA began asking local power companies to reduce electricity use Friday night, and some instituted blackouts in some cities like Nashville, Tennessee. Some local electricity companies have also started using blackouts after the TVA asked them to reduce electricity consumption.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection also asked its system companies to save energy. The company asked residents to turn off non-essential lights, set their thermostats lower than usual and not use major appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, the AP reported.

PJM covers areas of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC, according to the AP.

The company also said people should be prepared for the possibility of continued outages.

“It will be short-lived, we will do everything we can to prevent it, but it is a real possibility,” Mike Bryson, senior vice president of operations at PJM, told the AP.

