Alberta Clipper will bring flurries to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day





Some more snow is forecast for the northern northeast portion of a fast-moving Alberta Clipper system leaving Canada early next week. The system will reach northeast on Tuesday, bringing flurries to areas just hit by the Christmas week blizzard.

A weak Alberta Clipper system will dip out of Canada on Christmas Day, crossing the northern part of the United States before heading northeast early next week.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast weather system in western Canada that sweeps across the northern regions of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, the Great Lakes and the Midwest.

This system should only bring a few inches of snow or less, but the Clipper will glide through many areas hard hit by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, freezing cold and ice. disruptive in most of the country. .

The FOX Forecast Center is forecasting only a few inches or less of snow due to the lack of moisture and rapid movement of the system.

Snow forecast from a light Alberta Clipper moving across the northern United States on Christmas Day.

(FOX Weather)

The highest snow totals are forecast in the Dakotas, southwestern Minnesota and up to Illinois, where 3 to 5 inches are possible through Tuesday.

Christmas Day Forecast

The Clipper will plunge to southern Canada on Christmas Day, bringing snow showers to the Dakotas and parts of the Upper Midwest.

By Sunday evening, the system will bring flurries to Kansas City and St. Louis.

A sweeping weather system will dip from Canada in the northern part starting Monday.

(FOX Weather)

Monday’s forecast

The Clipper will cross the Midwest on Monday, producing a few hours of light to moderate snowfall in Louisville, Indianapolis and Columbus.

By Monday evening, the system will reach northeast and bring winter mix to Erie, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York with temperatures in the high teens.

Flurries from a fast-moving Albert Clipper weather system move into the northeast Monday evening.

(FOX Weather)

The good news is that any impact from this Clipper will be mild compared to the sub-zero temperatures and winter storm snowfall of Christmas week.

Additionally, forecasters are tracking above-average temperatures through the New Year in the West, Plains, and Northeast.

While temperatures in the mid-20s for the Northern Plains may not seem like a warm-up, they beat the negative wind chills in the 40s and 50s felt over the past few days.

