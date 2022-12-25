Joseph Parker sacrifices Christmas in New Zealand to stay in England and prepare for a fight. ‘Tyson Fury invited me.’ | boxing news





It will be lonely and cold for Joseph Parker this Christmas as he heads to Morecambe to prepare for his next game.

The former world champion can return home to New Zealand with his family to enjoy the sun and summer.

Instead, he will be alone in Morecambe with nothing but his own Christmas tree to keep him company.

Parker will face off against Jack Massey on the undercard Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith at Manchester’s AO Arena on January 21st, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

So he will remain in England and train at Tyson Fury’s gym with coach Andy Lee.

“A lot of people say, ‘New Zealand is nice and sunny, so why come back to Morecambe? Good summer, I have a family there, I’ve made money and I’ve achieved good things,'” said Parker.

“I’m just going to stay and focus. So I left my family to work.”

He’s had a rough year. Parker boxed once in 2022 and suffered a grueling loss to Joe Joyce in September.

However, his passion for boxing did not cool down. He was determined to get back on top the next year, starting with the Massey fight.

“I was training at home and my wife said, ‘You have to fight’. I was training with no purpose and she said, ‘Go back to England, train and fight again’. So it’s thanks to my wife that I’m here!” Parker said.

“Me and Andy Lee trained this week but he went back to spend Christmas with his young family.

“It’s just me and this Christmas tree.”

Parker will not be participating in any festivities.

“Everyone here in Morecambe has been very accommodating. I’ve been invited to a lot of houses and gatherings of people, but I don’t want to get sick and there’s no chance I’ll get sick just before a match, so I want to do everything right and stay healthy,” he said. .

“Tyson asked me to come over for dinner.” Parker added. “I’ll probably stop by Tyson and say, ‘Hi, Merry Christmas.’

“I’ll wrap my presents, put them under the Christmas tree, and wake up at Christmas wondering what I’ve gotten myself into,” he laughs. “I’ll sit by the tree and sing.”

This is a sacrifice he will have to make while pursuing his sport.

“I love boxing. I love the challenge. I think many fighters like the challenge of boxing. It’s not just training, it’s also the challenge of the person in front of you. Study, analyze, observe. Then learn. “he said.

“I have everything I need. All I want is to train and fight.”

