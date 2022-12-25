18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US





BUFFALO (USA): A freezing winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions jittery about the possibility of power outages on Christmas Eve. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, New York, with hurricane-force winds causing whiteout conditions. Emergency response efforts were paralyzed and the city’s international airport was closed. In the United States, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree branch and other effects of the storm. At least three people have died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could not be saved because emergency crews were unable to reach them in historic blizzard conditions. . Deep snow, single-digit temperatures and one-day power outages had Buffalo residents rushing out of their homes to any warm spot on Saturday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Buffalo Niagara International Airport would be closed until Monday morning and nearly all of Buffalo’s fire engines were stuck in snow. No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they can’t get through the conditions right now. Hochul said. Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and freezing cold also knocked out power from Maine to Seattle, while a major electric grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves in the eastern United States that power outages may be necessary. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection said power plants struggle to operate in freezing weather and asked residents in 13 states to conserve power until at least Christmas morning. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states, ordered local power companies to implement planned outages, but ended the measurement Saturday afternoon. The start of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans game in Nashville was delayed an hour by a planned power outage. Across the six New England states, more than 273,000 electric customers were left without power on Saturday, with Maine the hardest hit and some utilities saying it could be days before power is restored. In North Carolina, 169,000 customers were without power Saturday afternoon, down from a peak of more than 485,000, but utility officials said power outages would continue for the next few days. Those without electricity included James Reynolds of Greensboro, who said his roommate, a 70-year-old man with diabetes and severe arthritis, spent the morning bundled up next to a kerosene heater with interior temperatures hovering in the 1950s. In the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga, two people died in their homes on Friday when emergency crews were unable to reach them in time to treat their health issues, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. He said another person died in Buffalo and the blizzard was possibly the worst storm in our community’s history. It took ambulances more than three hours to make a trip to the hospital, Poloncarz said. starting Saturday in Buffalo. Last month, areas just south of Buffalo saw a record 6 feet of snow (about 1.8 meters) from a single storm. below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius). This morning I had to go out and dig the vents, LaPrade said. In fact, the snow was higher than my snow blower. Snow plows were on the roads, but large snowdrifts, abandoned cars and downed power lines were slowing progress. On the Ohio Turnpike, four died in a pileup involving some 50 vehicles. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding in a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads. An Ohio utility worker was also killed Friday while trying to restore power, according to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. He said the 22-year-old died in an electrical contact incident near Pedro in Lawrence County. A Vermont woman died in a hospital on Friday after a tree snapped in high winds and fell on her. Colorado Springs police say they found the body of a person who appeared to be homeless as sub-zero temperatures and snow fell on the area. Near Janesville, Wis., a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice of a river, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. a massive traffic jam caused by several accidents. The truckers withstood the wait in a rig equipped with a diesel heater, lavatory and refrigerator, but still regretted attempting to drive from Alabama to their home near Akron , Ohio, for Christmas. We should have stayed, said Terry Henderson, after they got back into action on Saturday. The storm was nearly unprecedented in its magnitude, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures dropped significantly below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to Appalachia, the National Weather Service said. As millions of Americans traveled ahead of Christmas, more than 2,360 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled on Saturday, according to tracking site FlightAware. While in Mexico, the migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a ruling from the US Supreme Court on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many people from applying asylum. developed near the Great Lakes causing blizzard conditions including high winds and snow. But even locals found the conditions dire on Christmas Eve. Latricia Stroud said she and her two daughters, 1 and 12, have been stuck without heat or power in their Buffalo home since Friday afternoon, with the snow too deep to leave. I went over a snow bank to get out, Stroud told the AP. There’s a warm-up center, I just need a ride to get there.

