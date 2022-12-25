1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting in UK pub





A young woman has been killed and three men injured in a Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England, police said Sunday.

Merseyside police said they were investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:50 Saturday night at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a homicide. Police did not detain any suspects.

This investigation is at a very early stage and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that happened just before Christmas in a busy place full of young people,” said Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean.

Police said in a statement that the woman died in hospital from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. In addition to the three injured, several others were injured, according to a statement.

Investigators were looking for eyewitnesses, cell phone footage and closed-circuit television footage to try to figure out what happened, McCaughrean said.

We believe the shooter left the saloon parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Mercedes, shortly after the shooting, and we desperately hope that anyone who saw this can contact us immediately.

The pastor of a nearby church told British Press Association News Agency that the shooting would come as a shock to locals because of where the pub is located.

There are many young people and families in the area. The lighthouse is the center of that community.” United Reformed Church pastor Jeffrey Hughes said:

Hughes said his church’s Christmas morning service won’t be as celebratory as scheduled because of the upsetting news.

Violence shows that we celebrate Christmas but are still far from our ideal (peace) as a society. he told PA.

Gun violence is relatively rare in the UK, where most police officers do not carry guns.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting at a pub in eastern England on Friday night, Essex police said.

The suspect was charged with manslaughter, possession of an assault weapon in a public place and possession of a cutting edge item in a public place after the death of another man at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea, police said.

