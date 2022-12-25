Winter storm: 18 dead, one million without electricity in the United States and Canada





At least 18 people have been killed and a million without power after a deep freeze and snowstorm swept across the United States.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone – when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly during a strong storm – had developed near the Great Lakes, bringing blizzard conditions including high winds and snow.

The scale of the storm was nearly unprecedented, stretching from Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures dropped significantly below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to Appalachia, the National Weather Service said. .

More than 2,600 domestic and international flights were canceled on Sunday, including more than five thousand delayed, according to tracking site FlightAware.

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, crippling emergency response efforts. The state governor said almost all of the city’s fire engines were blocked and the airport would be closed until Monday.

Freezing conditions and one-day power outages forced Buffalonians out of their homes to wherever the heat was. But with the city streets under a thick white blanket, that wasn’t an option for the likes of Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after nearly 29 hours without power.

There is a heated shelter, but that would be too far for me. I can’t drive, obviously, because I’m stuck, Manahan said. And you can’t stay outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbite.

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive, home to Buffalo, said ambulances were taking more than three hours to make a single trip to the hospital and the blizzard could be the worst storm in our communities’ history.

The storm knocked out power to communities from Maine to Seattle, and a major power grid operator warned 65 million people in the eastern United States of potential power outages.

Across the six New England states, more than 273,000 customers were left without power on Saturday, with Maine the hardest hit. Some utilities said power may not be restored for days.

In North Carolina, 169,000 customers were without power Saturday afternoon, down from more than 485,000. Utility officials said power outages would continue for the next few days.

Storm-related fatalities have been reported in recent days across the country: four dead in an Ohio Turnpike pileup involving some 50 vehicles; four motorists killed in separate collisions in Missouri and Kansas; Ohio utility worker electrocuted; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; a seemingly homeless man found amidst Colorado’s sub-freezing temperatures; a woman who fell through the ice of the Wisconsin River.

In Mexico, migrants camped near the US border faced unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court ruling on pandemic-era restrictions preventing many from seeking asylum.

