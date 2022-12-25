Woman dies in hospital after Christmas Eve pub shooting and more | british news





A murder investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot dead in a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

She and three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly after 11:50 p.m.

The woman was later pronounced dead and her family is being supported by specially trained police officers.

Police said many other people were also injured.

A control line was set up in the area while police spoke to witnesses and examined CCTV footage.

Detective Dave McCaughrean of Merseyside Police said: “This investigation is in its early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that happened just before Christmas in a busy place full of young people.

“We have a number of officers conducting an extensive investigation to understand exactly what happened to Wallasey Village and to take immediate action.

“A woman tragically lost her life on Christmas Day, several people are being treated in hospital and we join the victim’s family in condolences.

“We ask that anyone who was at the Wallace Village lighthouse last night who witnessed the incident, who has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened, contact us urgently as they may have information that is important to our investigation. is.

“We believe the shooter left the saloon parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle (presumably a dark-colored Mercedes) shortly after the shooting, and we desperately hope that anyone who saw this can contact us immediately.”

Neighbor Jenny Hough, 77, said she heard gunfire but thought it was fireworks.

“I thought they were people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day.

“I looked outside and couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘Oh creek.’ It’s a total shock.

“My sister’s garden was broken into. We suspect people were trying to get out of the bar and over the wall into her garden.”

Ms Hough added that there is tight security in the area on Christmas morning.

The Lighthouse Pub called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy” in a statement, adding, “All our thoughts go with the friends and family of our customers, especially those who lost their lives.” .

“We were completely shocked by this and expected to invite a lot of people to our Christmas meal, but sadly that is no longer possible.”

Wallasey’s MP, Dame Angela Eagle, described the news as “heartbreaking” and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

“My thoughts are with the women who died and the families of those injured,” she tweeted.

The bar is “the centerpiece” of the community, said the pastor of a nearby church.

The pastor of the United Reformed Church in Wallasey Village, Jeffrey Hughes, said news of the fatal shooting would come as a shock to people in the area.

He told the PA News Agency:

“We have many young people and families in the area. The lighthouse is the centerpiece of the community.

“Shocking. When you first heard about the shooting in Wallacey this morning, the town of Wallacey was the last thing you thought of.”

He admitted that trying to find words of hope in “a dire situation like this” was challenging and that now Christmas morning services would not be “as much a celebration”.

Anyone with information, citing log 1044 of Saturday 24th December, requests anonymously DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

