3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women





KABUL, Afghanistan — Three major international aid groups suspended operations in Afghanistan on Sunday following a decision by the country’s Taliban leaders to ban women from working in non-governmental organizations.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they could not effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without women in their workforce. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women did not wear the Islamic headscarf properly.

The three NGOs provide health, education, child protection and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions.

We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply cannot work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women in desperate need of help,” said Neil Turner, Head of Norwegian Council Refugees for Afghanistan, to the Associated Press. He said the group had 468 female employees in the country.

The Taliban takeover in August 2021 sent the Afghan economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, plunging millions into poverty and hunger. Foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions against the Taliban leadership, the halting of bank transfers and the freezing of billions in Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the external money that supported the country’s dependent economy. assistance to the country before the withdrawal of American and NATO forces.

In a statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that the exclusion of women from schools and NGO work in Afghanistan can and will have catastrophic short and long-term humanitarian consequences. The Taliban also banned female students from attending universities across the country this week.

In an interview with the AP last month, senior Red Cross official Martin Schuepp said more Afghans will struggle to survive as living conditions deteriorate over the year in come. Half of Afghanistan’s population, or 24 million people, needs humanitarian aid, according to the group.

Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Charge d’Affaires in Afghanistan Karen Decker, condemned the move.

Decker, tweeting to Dari on Sunday, said: As a representative of the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, I feel I have the right to have an explanation of how the Taliban have intention to prevent women and children from starving to death, when women are no longer starving. authorized to distribute aid to other women and children.

His remarks sparked a response from the Taliban-led government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said all institutions wishing to operate in the country are required to abide by its rules and regulations.

“We don’t allow anyone to say anything or make threats about our leaders’ decisions on humanitarian aid,” he said in a tweet.

The International Rescue Committee said it was appalled by the Taliban’s decision, adding that more than 3,000 of its employees in Afghanistan are women. It was not immediately clear whether it was also suspending operations.

The NGO’s order came in a letter on Saturday from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif. He said any organization that fails to comply with the order will have its license revoked in Afghanistan.

The flurry of rulings by the all-male, religious Taliban government recalls its rule in the late 1990s, when it barred women from education and public spaces and banned music, television and many sports.

The economy ministry’s order comes days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country, sparking backlash abroad and protests in major Afghan cities.

Around midnight Saturday in the western city of Herat, where protesters had been dispersed with water cannons, people opened their windows and chanted Allahu Akbar (God is great) in solidarity with the female students.

Also in the southern city of Kandahar on Saturday, hundreds of male students boycotted their final semester exams at Mirwais Neeka University. One told The Associated Press that Taliban forces tried to break up the crowd as they left the exam hall.

They tried to disperse us so we chanted slogans and then others joined in the chants, said Akhbari, who gave only his surname. We refused to budge and the Taliban thought we were protesting. The Taliban started firing their guns in the air. I saw two guys being beaten, one of them in the head.

A spokesman for Kandahar provincial governor Ataullah Zaid denied there was a protest. There were people pretending to be students and teachers, he said, but they were arrested by students and security forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-slams-taliban-womens-ngo-jobs-ban-afghanistan-95804770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos