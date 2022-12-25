US Congress Reportedly Passed HUNT Against Islamic Republic Act





The US Congress is said to have passed the Masih Alinejad HUNT law, named after the US-based journalist who was the target of a kidnapping plot by Tehran last year.

Its official: Congress passed the Masih Alinejad HUNT Act, imposing mandatory sanctions on Iranian officials responsible for the continued suppression of basic human rights in Iran and identifying all foreign banks conducting transactions with such sanctioned individuals, the account said on Saturday Senate Republican Banking Committee Twitter.

Its ranking member is Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, who co-sponsored the act with Democratic Maryland Senator Ben Cardin. The Masih Alinejad Harassment and Unlawful Targeting Act of 2021 or the Masih Alinejad HUNT Act of 2021 was introduced in the Senate in December 2021 after the New York-based journalist was the target of an Iranian plot to kidnap her and take him to Iran via Venezuela, according to US law enforcement. In July, a man armed with a loaded AK-47 was arrested outside the Brooklyn home of the Iranian dissident and women’s rights activist. A federal complaint said the man named Khalid Mehdiyev, 23, was found with the assault rifle, several high-capacity magazines and extra cartridges and a suitcase full of cash along with two other license plates different when he was arrested after hiding in the area for two days.

This bill imposes sanctions on foreigners (individuals or entities) who act on behalf of the Iranian government and are involved in the harassment of certain individuals, such as human rights activists.

News of the bill’s passage broke on Christmas Eve, December 24, when the US Congress is on recess. It’s unclear when it was approved, unless it was part of the omnibus budget bill that passed just before the holidays.

The bill requires the State Department to report periodically to Congress on the identity of foreign persons acting on behalf of the Islamic Republic regime who are knowingly responsible for or complicit in the surveillance, harassment, imprisonment or of killing Iranian or US citizens. states. These may include individuals who seek to expose the corruption or illegal activities of Iranian government officials; obtain, defend or promote internationally recognized human rights; or obtain, defend or promote the rights and welfare of women, religious and ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ community in Iran.

The report must include foreign persons involved in such actions that occur inside or outside Iran, and then the US President must impose property blocking sanctions on that person, as well as sanctions of blocking of visas to identified persons.

The Treasury Department must also submit a report to Congress identifying any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts a material transaction with a person sanctioned under this bill. The Treasury may prohibit the opening or impose strict conditions on the maintenance of a US correspondent account by such a financial institution.

Dozens of Iranian journalists in other countries, including those working for BBC Persian TV and London-based Iran International TV, repeatedly complain about harassment of themselves and their family members in Iran, and say they have been threatened by the authorities about possible actions.

Iran executed Rouhollah Zam, a social media channel editor, in December 2020 after he was kidnapped in Iraq and convicted on security charges and a televised confession, without due process.

