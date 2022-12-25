We’re so glad: Families finally united in Britain after escaping Yemen | immigration and asylum





A refugee family safely celebrated their first festive season together two and a half years after the Home Office gave up a threat to deport the three for arriving in the UK on a small boat.

The Hareth family’s mother, Ferdowz, and father, Hussein (both 55; Hamzah, 27; Hassan, 25; Hazem, 24; and Azzam, 14), escaped the war in Yemen but made it to Britain. The journey was very different and gave me contrasting experiences of trading. with the Ministry of the Interior, even though their situation was the same.

Everyone is running away from the same war. I first left Yemen and then lived in the Gulf countries before leaving the country under threat of extradition to Yemen.

Hussein obtained a visa to come to the UK, and when he arrived by plane, he applied for asylum and was granted refugee status. Ferdowz and Azzam were later given the right to join him in Manchester under refugee family reunion rules.

However, three adult siblings, Hamza, Hassan and Hazem, were unable to obtain visas to the UK, so they had no choice but to use smugglers who charge $3,000 per person.

They took a journey convoluted by smugglers by plane from Turkey to Ecuador, and then from Ecuador to Spain by another plane. From there they traveled to Calais and on the third attempt crossed the strait in a small boat.

The Hareth family reunited for the first time outside Manchester Airport, England. Photo: Hares family

At one point, one of the three slipped off the boat into the water and was rescued from drowning by his brothers. The trip for the three brothers took a year, while the trip for their parents and younger brother took several hours. Hussein said he was gripped with guilt that his son’s journey was too long and dangerous, while his own journey was too quick and easy.

Within weeks of the three brothers arriving in the UK in 2020, the Home Office arrested them, placed them at the Brook House Immigration Removal Center near Gatwick, and said they would be forcibly transferred to Spain, a safe country through which they passed. way to England.

They were given a last minute reprieve and the Home Office agreed to reconsider their case in England rather than force them to Spain. Just before Christmas, the brothers received word from the Interior Ministry that all three had been granted refugee status.

Families can celebrate the festive season together for the first time without fear of being forced to separate.

When the Home Office put us in jail we got a lot of support from charities and the British people. They really welcomed us. Now that we have refugee status, we are very happy that our family can stay together,” Hassan said. Our friends urge us to throw a big feast and cook a lot of meat and rice. We are very proud to be part of the UK now. I am planning a trip to London to see Big Ben. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped human-to-human.

Three brothers are currently studying, two are volunteering with the charity FareShare, and the third is volunteering as an Arabic interpreter for the Advice charity.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors brother attorney Hannah Baynes said: We are delighted that the whole family can now continue to live in the UK.

The Home Office said: We do not routinely comment on individual cases.

