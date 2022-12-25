Winter Storm Updates: Blizzard Conditions, Arctic Freeze Sweeps Buffalo





Brutal winter storm conditions that continued to batter most of the United States crippled one of Buffalo’s most snow-accustomed cities overnight and Saturday, with hundreds of people trapped in vehicles in the freezing cold and blown snow, and no way for rescuers to reach them.

Two people died in separate incidents at their homes and a third died on the street when first responders were unable to reach them. There was no emergency service for much of the area, said Mark C. Poloncarz, executive for Erie County, which includes Buffalo. A doctor was coaching on the phone as a woman delivered her sister’s baby at home. First responders at a hospital were unable to get to a baby in need of help a few blocks away. People were stranded overnight in restaurants as well as in their homes, he said.

It was a very, very bad night in our community, Poloncarz said during a Saturday morning briefing. Fortunately, the sun is up.

It could turn out to be the worst storm in the history of our communities, surpassing the famous blizzard of 77 for its ferocity, he added.

PJM, an electric grid operator that serves 65 million customers in 13 states from Illinois to Virginia, as well as DC, has urged consumers to conserve power until Christmas morning due to high demand .

Lake effect snowfall downwind of the Great Lakes will continue through Sunday. Yet Christmas Day brings the prospect of relief from the worst of the gigantic storm, even if the biting cold will remain for another day.

Brian Hurley, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said in a late Saturday afternoon interview that the storm passed from the United States and was along the Quebec-Ontario border near St. James Bay.

It’s still cold on Christmas Day, but we’re starting to warm up, Hurley said.

Air travel was improving. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter that around 20% of Friday’s flights, or around 6,000 in total, had been cancelled. Air travel was slowly returning, but he urged patience. More than 3,300 flights were canceled in the United States on Saturday, according to FlightAware.

In Buffalo, however, thousands of people were expected to be without power and heat overnight Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda predicted that Buffalo would receive 4 to 6 feet of snow by Sunday, coupled with wind gusts approaching hurricane strength of 74 miles per hour or more.

Erie County said Saturday that emergency response was unavailable in about two-thirds of the area affected by the blizzard. The emergency vehicles themselves were stuck in the snow. It’s not something we were proud of, Poloncarz said.

He warned people not to call 911 or an emergency hotline unless they were having life-threatening seizures. Abandoned vehicles caused additional problems, and it was feared that snow-clogged exhaust vents could cause carbon monoxide or natural gas exhaust to back up into homes.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) ordered the National Guard to respond and units were on their way to the hardest hit parts of the region. She and another official said many rescues were carried out overnight in the Buffalo area, in some cases with snowplows pulling stranded motorists from their cars and taking them to warming centers.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until Monday morning, Hochul said, and she warned people hoping to fly to Buffalo for Christmas not to attempt driving either.

Hochul said water poured into the streets of Far Rockaway and other sections of Queens Bay, then froze as the rains receded and temperatures dropped, creating ice hazards . Nonetheless, New York airports were open and trains and subways were operating, Hochul said.

She told a Saturday briefing that the actual temperature was not above zero anywhere in the state. The storm in western New York could be one of the worst in history, the governor said, attributing it to the effects of climate change.

While Buffalo may have seen the worst storms, few parts of the country have been unaffected by the cold, ice, snow and winds that have swept across the country for the past few days. As of Saturday afternoon, officials across the United States had confirmed 16 storm-related deaths.

The southern and southeast regions, which stretch from Texas to central Florida, were under a hard freeze warning from Saturday night through Sunday. Rain and freezing rain are forecast for Sunday in the Pacific Northwest, including parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Sub-zero wind chills will continue across much of the central and northeastern United States

Power was cut for at least 1.5 million people on Friday and temperatures plummeted, sometimes at record speeds. Duke Energy said high power demand due to freezing temperatures caused temporary power outages for nearly 340,000 people in the Carolinas on Christmas Eve.

Power was slowly being restored across the country, with an estimated 335,000 people without power as of 9 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.

FedEx said Saturday that inclement weather was causing disruptions at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs and delays could be expected for deliveries through Monday.

The storm that the National Weather Service described as once in a generation began Thursday and is expected to last through Christmas weekend, eventually carving a 2,000-mile path across much of the country. The danger zone extended from Canada to Mexico and from Washington State to Florida.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who said his home had been without power since Friday night, told CNN that 65 stranded motorists had been rescued and another 200 reported. With many emergency vehicles unable to reach snowy areas, the city has partnered with a snowmobile club to facilitate rescues.

We had police and four-wheel-drive vehicles stuck, Brown said. Fire trucks are blocked. In some cases we have seen plows get stuck.

With downed trees and power lines and snow clogging many streets, it has been difficult for utility crews to restore power to more than 20,000 homes without it, the mayor said. Among those in need are people who rely on ventilators and oxygen.

The Buffalo News reported that the mother of a one-year-old who needed a ventilator spent the night manually operating the machine to keep her child alive. The newspaper reported that emergency vehicles were unable to reach the woman because of the storm, and authorities were trying to get a snowmobile to her apartment.

In Michigan, a Detroit television station reported that an 82-year-old woman was found dead outside her Bath Township assisted living facility on Friday morning. Four people died after a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, authorities said.

On the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a tribal chief reported people were trapped by ice and 30 inches of snow, burning clothes for warmth as firewood deliveries could not pass.

The conditions pose an imminent threat to tribal government operations, public safety and the health of tribal members who currently do not have access to medical care, such as dialysis, ambulance service for medical care crisis response, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star writes out in an email.

In Kentucky, swirling winds and plummeting temperatures caused several crashes that resulted in backups as long as 14 miles on the 127 Freeway. in the portfolio, as slowdowns and road closures spread across the state.

Following the crashes, only one southbound lane was open on Interstate 71, where state officials reported hundreds of travelers were stranded on a six-mile stretch. The state said in a Twitter post that emergency officials were working to get them off the road and warm them up.

I know it was tough for a lot of people, but we did wellness checks on every vehicle on I-71 in this backup, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said at a conference Saturday morning press. No tragedies or serious medical injuries. He must have helped a lot of people. I know a lot of people were scared. It was a large tractor-trailer knife that took a long time to clear.

Beshear said there have been 43,000 power outages and the state has asked residents to reduce their electricity usage to minimize the risk of outages. The governor issued an executive order lowering the speed limit in some areas to 45mph and urged people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

As temperatures rose, the outlook improved. State officials said Saturday morning the roads were clear and Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said he hoped to turn the corner today.

Emily Wax-Thibodeaux, Jason Samenow, Danielle Paquette, Emmanuel Felton and researcher Cate Brown contributed to this report.

