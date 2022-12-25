Here’s how to get a second income by investing $5,000 in UK stocks.





Image Source: Getty Images

UK equities experienced a mixed 2022. Resources and energy stocks soared. But the reality is that many UK listed stocks are currently trading at a discount.

And while these stock market corrections have not been in favor of many investors, they have created opportunities.

So let’s take a look at why I think it’s a good idea to invest now and how to create a second stream of income by investing $5,000 in dividend-paying UK stocks.

Reasons to invest now

As a long-term investor, you shouldn’t worry too much about stock price fluctuations. After all, the general trend of the market is up. In fact, the FTSE 100 is about four times larger today than it was 30 years ago.

But we all want to find the best entry point. And by buying stocks when they’re low, you can reduce your risk of loss and help propel your portfolio when the market recovers.

However, it’s worth noting that some stocks are discounted for a reason. You really have to do your research to find out which companies are significantly undervalued.

But there is another reason why I am investing now. If the share price declines and the dividend remains the same, the dividend yield rises.

And the dividend yield is always related to the price I pay for the stock. So even if the stock goes up after I buy it, it won’t make a difference to the rate of return I receive.

compound return

If you invested 5,000 shares today in stocks that averaged 8%, including Phoenix Group, Direct Line, and Close Brothers Group, you would receive 400 shares at the end of the first year.

That’s fine, but not really life changing. If you reinvest the dividend each year for 10 years, you have $10,500 at the end of the decade. As a result, this will give me dividends of over 800 per year.

And if you reinvest for 30 years, you will have 55,000 at the end of the period. This will allow you to receive a dividend of 4,500 per year.

These calculations are not perfect, as they do not account for stock price appreciation or dividend fluctuations. However, it is clear that the 5,000 can be turned into a second source of income by applying a compounding rate strategy.

Naturally, consistent investments in my portfolio over that period will help me build my ability to generate additional income. After all, the more you put in, the more you hope to get out.

reasonable choice

Rational selection is critical in a compound profit strategy. Large dividend yields are often unsustainable, so be careful. Instead, you should start by researching dividend coverage.

A dividend coverage ratio of 2 or higher is particularly sound and a sign that the company should have no trouble paying shareholders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/12/25/heres-how-id-invest-5000-in-uk-stocks-to-earn-a-2nd-income/

